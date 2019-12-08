Saints News
Saints Pregame Report - Week 14

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) are set to host the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) in an important NFC showdown on Sunday. The victor could gain a huge leg up in the NFC Playoff Picture, as New Orleans looks to keep a hold onto the No. 1 spot in the conference. Here's a few things to know before the noon kickoff.

Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: 506sports.com

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Yahoo Sports App, Fubo

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 105 (SF), 83 (NO) | XM: 383 (SF), 226 (NO)

Referee: John Hussey (last Saints game was Week 1 season opener against the Texans on 9/19/19) 

Last 5 Matchups

  • 11/6/16 - Saints 41, 49ers 23
  • 11/9/14 - 49ers 27, Saints 24 (OT)
  • 11/17/13 - Saints 23, 49ers 20
  • 11/25/12 - 49ers 31, Saints 21
  • 1/14/12 - 49ers 36, Saints 32 (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

The Saints clinched their third straight NFC South division title against the Falcons on Thanksgiving, becoming the first team to get into the postseason for 2019. They've had an extra few days of rest after playing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the 49ers dropped a close game against the Ravens last week 20-17.

Interesting Tidbits

Demario Davis makes his 125th consecutive regular season appearance, which is the highest streak in the NFL among all linebackers. Buffalo's Lorenzo Alexander is the next highest at 92.

Cam Jordan enters the game with 13.5 sacks and will appear in his 141st consecutive regular season game. He needs just 4 sacks this season to set the single season franchise record that is currently held by La'Roi Glover (2000) and Pat Swilling (1991) at 17. Jordan's production this season ties him at 5th-most with Rickey Jackson (1992) and Charlie Clemons (2001). Wayne Martin (15.5 in 1992) and Pat Swilling (16.5 in 1989) are currently ahead of Jordan. Alvin Kamara

With 56 receiving yards on Sunday, Kamara would become the third player with 500+ rushing & 500+ receiving yards in each of their first three seasons in NFL history. He'd join Herschel Walker (1986-1988) and Abner Hayes (1960-1962).

You follow John Hendrix during the game on Twtter at @johnjhendrix .

