2021 Saints Schedule Revealed

After much buildup and anticipation, the Saints schedule is out!

The New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule has officially dropped, which actually confirmed what we knew from much earlier in the day. That leaked schedule was actually the right one. Here's how this year plays out for the black and gold, who have five games in the national spotlight.

2021 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (TBD) : at Baltimore Ravens

: at Baltimore Ravens Week 2 (Aug. 23) : Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m., ESPN

: Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m., ESPN Week 3 (TBD): Arizona Cardinals

2021 New Orleans Saints Schedule

Week 1 (Sep. 12) : vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX Week 2 (Sep. 19) : at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX

: at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX Week 3 (Sep. 26) : at New England Patriots, 12 p.m., FOX

: at New England Patriots, 12 p.m., FOX Week 4 (Oct. 3) : vs. New York Giants, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. New York Giants, 12 p.m., FOX Week 5 (Oct. 10) : at Washington Football Team, 12 p.m., CBS

: at Washington Football Team, 12 p.m., CBS Week 6 (Oct. 17) : Bye Week

: Bye Week Week 7 (Oct. 25) : at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football)

: at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football) Week 8 (Oct. 31) : vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX Week 9 (Nov. 7) : vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX Week 10 (Nov. 14) : at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m., CBS

: at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m., CBS Week 11 (Nov. 21) : at Philadelphia Eagles, 12 p.m., FOX

: at Philadelphia Eagles, 12 p.m., FOX Week 12 (Nov. 25) : vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m., NBC

: vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m., NBC Week 13 (Dec. 2) : vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon (Thursday Night Football)

: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon (Thursday Night Football) Week 14 (Dec. 12) : at New York Jets, 12 p.m., FOX

: at New York Jets, 12 p.m., FOX Week 15 (Dec. 19) : at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football)

: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football) Week 16 (Dec. 27) : vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football)

: vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football) Week 17 (Jan. 2) : vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX Week 18 (Jan. 9): at Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX 2

2021 Saints Schedule

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​