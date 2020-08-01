The Magnificent 7: Saints on the NFL Top 100

The New Orleans Saints tied the NFL lead with seven players being voted on to the NFL's Top 100 list by their peers.

The NFL's Top 100 is an annual list of the league's top 100 performers from the year prior, voted on by the players. In the tenth installment of the countdown, the New Orleans Saints landed seven players on the list. The lowest rated Saints came in at #82, while the highest rated was voted as the fifth-best player in the NFL.

#82: RT Ryan Ramczyk

Analysis: The 31st pick of 2017 was not a "sexy" one, but it has turned out great for the Saints. Ramczyk was PFF's best run-blocker in 2019 and proved to be a top-tier tackle today. Allowing just 22 QB pressures during the 2019 season, Ramczyk "plays within himself," says Packers OT Bryan Bulaga. Offensive Lineman does not always get the respect that they are due, Ramczyk does in this year's Top 100.

#76 CB - Marshon Lattimore

Analysis: The 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year continued his dominant ways in 2019. Lattimore played and started 14 games for the Saints while earning his second trip to the Pro Bowl. The Ohio State product locked down WRs around the NFC South, most notably holding Bucs WR Mike Evans to zero catches in the matchup in New Orleans last season. Lattimore finished the season with just one INT; however, he had 14 passes defended, solidifying himself as one of the best lockdown DBs in football.

#67 - LB Demario Davis

Analysis: The most underrated player in the NFL may be Saints LB Demario Davis. He excels in stopping the run and finished tied for first in passes defended by an LB in 2019. A true QB of the defense, former Saints RB Mark Ingram II, says, "when you want to get a MIKE LB to run your defense, you look for a Demario Davis type." It is good to see Davis get the recognition the Who Dat Nation knows he deserves, cracking the Top 100.

#42 - RB Alvin Kamara

Analysis: Alvin Kamara hauled in 81 passes for the New Orleans Saints for the third consecutive year. Kamara was playing on "one leg at 75%" AK still produced 1,300 scrimmage yards in an up and down season. Analysts across the board called it a down year for Kamara who was missing that spark and TD production in 2019. His peers still recognized him as one of the most difficult running backs to bring down in the league. #42 on the list may be a fair assessment, but expect Kamara's back in the Top 25 in 2020.

#23 - DE Cameron Jordan

Analysis: Cam Jordan set a new career-high in sacks last season (15.5). His 15.5 sacks were the third-most by a player in 2019. Along with his ability to get to the QB, Jordan prides himself as a run stopper with 15 tackles for loss during the Saints' second consecutive 13-3 season. The California product has not missed a game in his NFL career, starting all but one. The unquestioned leader of the Saints defense rightfully found himself in the top 25 players in the league.

#12 - QB Drew Brees

Analysis: Even with missing five regular-season games, Brees threw for more TDs in 2019 than Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers. Brees' TD percentage (7.1) landed him top three in the league last season, and his completion percentage (74.3) broke his single-season record. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees, but the offense did not produce the same amount of points under Teddy Bridgewater. Upon the return of Brees, New Orleans scored at least 34 points in 6 of the regular season's last eight games. Brees finished 2019 as the fourth highest-rated QB according to his peers.

#5 - WR Michael Thomas

Analysis: "Can't Guard Mike" had one of the greatest single seasons in NFL history at the WR position. He was breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season record for receptions with a game to go and leading the league in receiving yards. There is no question Thomas was the league's best receiver from 2019. Thomas finished behind Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Aaron Donald, QB Russell Wilson, and MVP QB Lamar Jackson on this year's list.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.SI.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.