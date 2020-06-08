Saints News Network
A Fast Start to 2020 is Imperative for the Saints Championship Hopes

Bob Rose

There’s an adage that states “It isn't how you start, it’s how you finish”. While that also holds true in the world of the National Football League, a poor start to season can sometimes cost a team in playoff seeding, or possibly deny them a postseason berth altogether. The New Orleans Saints are 6-8 in season openers during the 14-Yr era of quarterback Drew Brees and Head Coach Sean Payton. They are just 2-7 in season openers over the last decade though, and had lost five straight before a last second thrilling win over the Houston Texans a year ago.

USATSI_10288748_168388561_lowres
Sep 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) following a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints 2020 season opener is a much-anticipated division showdown at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers finished 7-9 in 2019, but are expected to be much improved with a young defense, talented receivers, and the offseason addition of quarterback Tom Brady. After this important divisional clash New Orleans will take to the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders to christen their new stadium on a Monday night. Then, after a short week, the Saints return home to host the defending NFC North champion Green Bay Packers in another Primetime affair. The Saints then head back on the road to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4 before returning home to play the Los Angeles Chargers before a week six bye.

USATSI_10378453_168388561_lowres
Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has a 37-11 record over their last three seasons that included three straight NFC South championships. The Saints failed to secure a bye during the 2017 season though, in large part because of an 0-2 start to their year. Despite a 13-3 record last season, New Orleans was again forced to play in the first round of the playoffs, where they would be upset at home by the Minnesota Vikings.

USATSI_13473664_168388561_lowres
Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (34) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It is vital that the Saints get off to a fast start in 2020 in what most expect to be a deep NFC crop of contenders. Tampa Bay and Green Bay, in particular, are expected to provide the stiffest tests early on. The Buccaneers are favored to be the Saints chief contender for the division, while the Packers won the tiebreaker over New Orleans for a bye week a year ago. New Orleans is among the league's top Super Bowl favorites, but must make their path easier by securing a top seed. They will have the opportunity for a fast start by holding a significant advantage over most other teams to start the year.

USATSI_10990770_168388561_lowres
Jul 28, 2018; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive line runs a sled drill during training camp at New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY 

The Saints not only have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL, but they made very few changes to that core this offseason. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and rookie offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz will probably be the only starters new to the team's system. That will give New Orleans a big edge at the start of the year because of the unusual offseason experienced throughout the league. No team has held any offseason workouts because of a nationwide shutdown because of the Covid-19 outbreak. While training camps and the start of the season are supposed to proceed as scheduled now, any new offseason additions to teams have not had the same opportunity as in year’s past to get on the same page with new teammates, coaches, and systems.

USATSI_13724869_168388561_lowres
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Drew Brees (9) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive back J.T. Gray (48) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) talk to sideline reporter Michele Tafoya after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is just a slight advantage that won't last long into the regular season, but the Saints will battle with a unit that has been mostly together for the last few years. New Orleans must take advantage of their opportunity to get off to a fast start to the 2020 season, a year that is expected to be the last for quarterback Drew Brees. A fast start doesn't guarantee a championship. But in a loaded conference like the NFC every minor advantage is significant. As the adage says, the finish is more important than the start. But for the 2020 New Orleans Saints a dominant start might be the key to finally adding a second championship trophy for the franchise. 

