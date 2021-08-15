AFFL's Two-Time Champs from New Orleans 'Fighting Cancer' Ousted in Semifinals

The American Flag Football League (AFFL) hosted its 2021 Quarter and Semifinals at Aveva Stadium in Houston on Aug. 14. The flag football league is fun, exciting, and offers plenty of promise.

It was my first look at the AFFL on a dry yet hot and steamy day for the league's top eight teams. The games were highly competitive and somewhat very surprising.

AFFL is the brainchild of founder and CEO Jeff Lewis. NFL players like Michael Vick and Pro Football Hall of Famers Terell Owens and Randy Moss have participated since its conception in 2019. The 2021 Men's and Women's Championship teams will earn a $250,000 payday. Lewis believes in equal pay across genders.

I wanted to see the reigning two-time champions from New Orleans, the Fighting Cancer team, take on the old guys from the Mean Machine. The contest showcased the legendary Darrell "Housh" Doucette at quarterback for Fighting Cancer versus the Mean Machine's 50-year-old plus QB Chris Hughes. Housh grew up in New Orleans' 7th Ward. The game did not disappoint.

Hughes' band of brothers took an early lead and did not look back. Don't let his beer gut fool you on Hughes. I watched him toss the football with the accuracy of Drew Brees and led his squad with the focus of Tom Brady. The Mean Machine baffled the Fighting Cancer players with methodical drives focusing on #30, who torched FC's defenders for three touchdowns.

At halftime, the Fighting Cancer leaders passionately encouraged their players to work together and gameplan around two players, Slim and Carmouche. It worked. They led a comeback and were within one touchdown with less than 3 minutes left in the game. Housh threw the football downfield to his receiver for what appeared as a long gain, but it wasn't to be on this day.

The officials missed an interference call on a Mean Machine's defender as he held the receiver's hands. Although the play went for video review, the referees chose not reversed the on-field call. Ala the Nola Neaux Call. We will call this one the Houston Phantom Menace for the New Orleans squad.

The Mean Machine ran out the clock and won 33-27 in the quarterfinals. They will face the Kings of Florida on Sunday afternoon's semifinals.

The Kings of Florida has eight former members of Fighting Cancer's two-time championship teams. While this could explain why Housh's club was defeated, let's face a few facts. Fighting Cancer's players took the Mean Machine and their 50-year-old "Old Dad bodies" for granted. Slim Hilliard explained to me, "we lost because we thought we were better than them." He continued, "they had more energy and passion than we did."

Lewis' AFFL is a good product that can see phenomenal growth over the next several years. Flag football's resurgence and popularity have attracted former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees to start a youth league in 2020. Brees' Football 'N' America doubled in size since last season. Similar leagues can become feeder programs to the AFFL and its professional programs.

Going international is there another couple of years down the line. We have international teams on the women's side. You look at Israel, Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico. These are all very competitive teams with the U.S. teams. We really look forward to that season of having a lot more international players, " said Lewis.

Sustaining success has always been a challenge for fledgling leagues. CBS Sports is broadcasting and streaming the live AFFL games and championships. Lewis has investors and corporate support for the AFFL.

While the challenges will be daunting, I expect the AFFL to keep attracting the "Regular Joes to the NFL Pros" as flag football's interest and popularity continues to grow across the world.