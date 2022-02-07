Alvin Kamara Arrested in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested on charges of "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm" in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested on charges of "Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm" to an individual inside a Las Vegas strip club on Feb. 5 at 5:50 PM PT.

According to the announcement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who investigated the alleged crime, the victim identified Alvin Kamara as the suspect.

Kamara was arrested and taken into custody after the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked.

Kamara is slated for a 1:30 PM PT appearance in court based on the CCDC "Inmate In-Custody Status" information.

The name of the alleged victim has not been released to the public.

In the 2021 regular season, Kamara missed four games due to injury. He rushed 240 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 47 receptions for 439 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his abbreviated season.

Kamara earned his fifth visit to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. He has 73 game appearances, and totaled 4,238 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, 3,262 receiving yards, and 20 receiving touchdowns in his career with New Orleans.