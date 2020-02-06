Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

What is Alvin Kamara's Market Value?

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara is a talented and dynamic player in the NFL.  What would Kamara’s market value be for the Saints in 2020?  Saints GM Loomis will have a few contracts to consider this offseason.  RT Ryan Ramczyk and RB Alvin Kamara are two of his high-profile players still under rookie contracts that can be offered extensions.   Which players took priority over the other? 

Spotrac calculated Kamara’s current market value at $15.5M/year. If you compare the contract RB Ezekiel Elliott signed with the Dallas Cowboys averaging $15M/year and Rams RB Todd Gurley’s $14.4M/year terms, can the Saints afford Kamara? Kamara hinted during Super Bowl week he expects talks about his contract will start soon with Saints.

“I’ve thought about my situation,” Kamara said to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet+Friends podcast. “We'll see what gets done. I'm obviously in my third year of my rookie contract, so we'll see. There might be something going on.”  ~Luke Johnson (The Advocate)

He also spoke to SportsPulse's Mackenzie Salmon about how Elliott’s contract numbers from the Cowboys help to set the bar for today’s running backs in the NFL. Based upon his comments, you can expect Kamara and his camp to expect similar compensation from New Orleans.    

Mike Triplett of ESPN does not rule out the possibility of a Kamara holdout well into the season before his contract is resolved.

But agreeing on Kamara's market value could prove more difficult since there aren't many perfect comparisons for him and since all NFL teams wrestle with how much to pay their backs. -- Mike Triplett

What do you believe is Kamara's market value and type of contract he should command?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints can Adjust Contracts to Increase Cap Space for 2020

The New Orleans Saints need to clear more cap space and adjust contracts for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Jackson9

2019 Saints Season in Review: Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had a 2019 to remember, which included setting several NFL records in the process.

John Hendrix

by

Johnny Football

New Orleans Saints Offseason Preview: Defensive Ends

Will New Orleans look to add any pieces to one of the team's deepest positions, Defensive End?

Bob Rose

Drew Brees shows interest in Broadcasting after Football

Broadcasting can be an outstanding broadcaster. If anything Drew Brees has proven as a professional football player is the fact he is extremely detailed, hard-working, and knows the game as well as anyone.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints Fans still have faith after watching Super Bowl 54

The New Orleans Saints fans must be sick today. A better choice of words should be "Dazed and Confused" after watching how the 49ers crumbled to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. The Saints could have performed better in the Super Bowl than the 49ers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Super Bowl 54 Players and Coaches with ties to Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints are not playing in Super Bowl 54, but the game has several players and coaches with ties to New Orleans and Louisiana.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Decisions in the Big Easy

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the major decisions the New Orleans Saints organization will be faced with this offseason.

Kyle T. Mosley

2020 Saints: Five Things to Know

The NFL's 100th season is in the books, and here's five things to know about the New Orleans Saints in 2020 ahead of the new league year.

John Hendrix

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dillon88

Super Bowl LIV Predictions from Saints News Network

Our "can't miss" staff predictions for Super Bowl LIV

Bob Rose