What is Alvin Kamara's Market Value?

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara is a talented and dynamic player in the NFL. What would Kamara’s market value be for the Saints in 2020? Saints GM Loomis will have a few contracts to consider this offseason. RT Ryan Ramczyk and RB Alvin Kamara are two of his high-profile players still under rookie contracts that can be offered extensions. Which players took priority over the other?

Spotrac calculated Kamara’s current market value at $15.5M/year. If you compare the contract RB Ezekiel Elliott signed with the Dallas Cowboys averaging $15M/year and Rams RB Todd Gurley’s $14.4M/year terms, can the Saints afford Kamara? Kamara hinted during Super Bowl week he expects talks about his contract will start soon with Saints.

“I’ve thought about my situation,” Kamara said to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet+Friends podcast. “We'll see what gets done. I'm obviously in my third year of my rookie contract, so we'll see. There might be something going on.” ~Luke Johnson (The Advocate)

He also spoke to SportsPulse's Mackenzie Salmon about how Elliott’s contract numbers from the Cowboys help to set the bar for today’s running backs in the NFL. Based upon his comments, you can expect Kamara and his camp to expect similar compensation from New Orleans.

Mike Triplett of ESPN does not rule out the possibility of a Kamara holdout well into the season before his contract is resolved.

But agreeing on Kamara's market value could prove more difficult since there aren't many perfect comparisons for him and since all NFL teams wrestle with how much to pay their backs. -- Mike Triplett

What do you believe is Kamara's market value and type of contract he should command?