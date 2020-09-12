Alvin Kamara, Saints reach contract extension

The Alvin Kamara waiting game is over, as the New Orleans Saints have reportedly reached a contract extension with their star running back. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it's a five-year, $77.1 million extension that gives Kamara $75 million in new money and a $15 million signing bonus. So, Kamara is tied to the Saints for the next six seasons receiving $34.333 million in guarantees, averaging

It was reported on Tuesday morning that the two parties were extremely close on a contract and near the finish line. This whole ordeal escalated in just a short time for Kamara after a mysterious three-day absence from training camp, which was thought to be an injury and related to his contract and turned into the Saints shopping him. It was never the answer for New Orleans.

We did get some confirmation that Kamara was dealing with a back flare up that required an epidural, and he said on Monday that he had never held out in his life and he was in the building every day. When he returned to practice, it was business as usual and the focus was on getting prepared for the Week 1 season opener against the Buccaneers.

Kamara is coming off a season in which he totaled 1,330 scrimmage yards (797 rushing, 533 receiving) and 6 touchdowns, all while playing through a MCL injury. He's one of two players to reach 1,300 scrimmage yards or better in each of the past three seasons, with the other being Atlanta's Julio Jones. Kamara has had 81 receptions in each of his first three professional season, and is one of four running backs in NFL history with three-plus seasons of 80 catches or more.

The Saints also altered Sheldon Rankins' contract, clearing $4 million in salary cap space for the season by adding two voidable years to his deal.