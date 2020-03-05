Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Alvin Kamara wears mask because of the Corona Virus

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara posted a very funny and entertaining video on his Instagram stories page. Kamara is wearing a medical mask while traveling because of Corona Virus. The virus has been impacting the most of the world, and now the United States has over 100 confirmed cases of the infection. The sports world is now on notice.

Alvin Kamara on IG
Credit: Alvin Kamara on Instagram

Kamara appeared to be traveling to Los Angeles. In one part of his video, he said the lady at the gate requested for him to take off his mask, and Kamara gave a colorful reply.   Maybe we should not trivialize Kamara’s display and concerns, but understand they are credible and real.

The virus is affecting the sports world today. In Italy, they will not permit fans to view the track and field Olympic trials for the country. As the virus is continues to spread across the world, major sporting events will notice a drop in attendance. Thus, the NFL, MLB, The Olympics, Soccer, and other sports will have to address how they will protect their players, organizations, and fans. 

Alvin Kamara is one of New Orleans star players, but he is also very smart. This video may make light of the Corona Virus, but it could have many other athletes and sports franchises taking a proactive approach on how to address team travel, hygiene, and fan interaction in the months ahead.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints may find answers to free agency in the NFC South

New Orleans may not need to look far to find some of their free agency needs. The NFC South may have answers for the Saints.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Cam Jordan will moonlight as a FOX Sports Sideline Reporter for XFL game

Cam Jordan will join FOX Sports and be a sideline reporter for an XFL game broadcast between the NY Guardian and Dallas Renegades.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Latavius Murray - Saints Player Recap (2019)

Review and Recap of Saints RB Latavius Murray in 2019

Brendan Boylan

Teddy Bridgewater - Saints Player Recap (2019)

2019 Season review and recap of New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater

Brendan Boylan

Cory Robinson to be hired as Saints Assistant Secondary Coach

It is rumored the New Orleans Saints will hire University of Maryland's Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Cory Robinson, as their Assistant Secondary Coach.

Kyle T. Mosley

Post Combine Mock Drafts - The New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft Select...

The New Orleans Saints are on the clock at #24 in the 2020 NFL Draft being held in Las Vegas, NV on April 23rd to April 25th. Saints News Network will review several Post NFL Combine Mock Drafts and their first-round selections for the Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Crescent City Connection: Saints News and Podcasts Links | Combine & Free Agency

The top New Orleans Saints News and Reports from across the Who Dat Nation during the NFL Combine weekend.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sean Payton believes the WR, DB, & DL positions were deep at NFL Combine

New Orleans Saints Head Coach believes the NFL Scouting Combine had deep positions at wide receiver, defensive back, and defensive line.

Kyle T. Mosley

2019 Saints Season in Review: Alvin Kamara

Injuries aside, the New Orleans Saints still got a strong season from Alvin Kamara. It can be summed up with a strong start and strong finish.

John Hendrix

by

Dillon88

Saints draft picks under Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have had some really good success lately in the NFL Draft. We take a quick look back at the 86 players the team has selected in each round since Sean Payton entered in 2006.

John Hendrix