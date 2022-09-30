Alvin Kamara's Las Vegas Case Delayed 45 Days

Investigated reporter David Charns reported that the Alvin Kamara Las Vegas nightclub case was rescheduled and given an additional 45 days. The attorneys for the New Orleans Saints running back Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons, Percy Harris, and Darrin Young, requested Judge Harmony Letizia the extra time to resolve the case outside the courtroom.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The incident occurred at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas before the National Football League Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium. Darnell Greene alleges that Kamara and the three men assaulted him and caused bodily harm, and he received treatment at a local hospital. Las Vegas police spoke with Greene and investigated the incident, including reviewing video footage and limousine audio surrounding the alleged assault. Police decided to arrest the parties involved, including NFL players Alvin Kamara and Chris Lammons.

According to the Las Vegas police report, Greene told them, "Kamara put his hand on the victim's chest to stop him from entering an elevator. The victim pushed Kamara's hand off his chest. Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall."

The police report contends that the video footage shows Kamara pushing and punching Greene in the face.

Since the incident and subsequent arrests, Darnell Greene hired Houston, TX attorney Tony Buzbee who represented the 24 women that sued NFL player Deshaun Watson for alleged inappropriate behavior. Buzbee and the women settled out of court with Watson. He was suspended for eleven games and fined $5.7M for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Should Alvin Kamara's legal representatives settle with Buzbee and Greene, the NFL will evaluate the case and determine if it merits a suspension.

Kamara could likely play the entire 2022-23 NFL season before the legal matter reaches a compromise and an NFL review.

Kamara is in London with the New Orleans Saints as the club prepares to meet the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a contest that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network (WWL 4 locally) at 8:30 AM CT on Sunday, Oct. 2.