Saints Injury Report: Andrus Peat has a broken thumb

New Orleans Saints left guard and starter Andrus Peat has a broken thumb. Tight-end Josh Hill was absent from the first full pad practice on Monday due to undisclosed injury.

Saints LG Andrus Peat has a broken thumb that kept him out of practice on Monday, reported by Ian Rapoport. Sport Overtime's Bryan Bieniemy shared Peat's injury on Monday.

Veteran OL Nick Easton, who started in Peat’s place because of injury last season, has taken first-team reps at left guard.

Peat entered camp noticeably slimmer, dropping ten pounds. The fresh look lean and mean Peat should have a bounce-back season after missing six games in 2019 and posting a PFF grade of 48.5. Peat signed a five-year, $57M extension in March.

Head Coach Sean Payton said that eight-year veteran TE Josh Hill has an undisclosed injury and missed Monday’s practice. Seventh-Round pick Tommy Stevens has transitioned to the tight-end position. Coach Payton spoke about Stevens' willingness to play in his Monday videoconference with media.

With two rookie TEs on the roster, the Saints brought in four TEs for tryouts on Monday:

A. J. Derby, Arkansas

Donnie Emsberger, Western Michigan

Ryan O’Malley, Pennsylvania

Ethan Wolf, Tennessee

Josh Hill set career highs across the board in 2019, posting 25 rec for 226 yards and picking up 13 first downs. A lunch pale type of player shows his value in multiple phases of the game. A terrific run blocker, Hill excels in 22 personnel, goal-line sets, and can sneak out into his route tree. If his injury leaks into the regular season, Hill’s role will be difficult to replace.

Amie Just added linebacker Anthony Chickillo and rookie defensive back Tino Ellis were not participants in yesterday's Saints training camp practice.

