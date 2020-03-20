Andrus Peat and Saints agree to 5-year, $57.5 million contract

The New Orleans Saints are shoring up one of their offensive line needs, as they're bringing back the versatile Andrus Peat on a five-year deal. The contract is worth $57.5 million total, with $33 million guaranteed. The move is already official, according to the team. According to a report, the Kansas City Chiefs were also interested in the unrestricted free agent guard.

Peat, who will turn 27 in November, is a two-time Pro Bowler (2018 and 2019). He had a down season, finishing out as Pro Football Focus' 69th overall guard with a 48.5 grade. He appeared in just 10 games, battling through a forearm injury that sidelined him for several games. The Saints also have Nick Easton on their roster, who was someone expected to battle for the starting left guard role. However, it appears they will continue with Peat as their top option who also adds versatility as an offensive tackle.

There's also the matter of Larry Warford to consider, as he's in the final year of his contract and one of the team's top salary cap hits at nearly $13 million. We'll undoubtedly pay close attention to what happens, and moves like these help bring more focus to potential draft strategies the Saints will have. Wide receiver and linebacker continue to be areas of need for New Orleans, as they currently have the 24th overall pick in the draft.

Just yesterday, the Saints picked up the fifth-year contract options of Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk. The team has been doing a good job keeping their own this offseason, and more moves are bound to keep happening.