New Orleans Saints bring back WR Austin Carr

BtBoylan

Saints GM Mickey Loomis announced Thursday evening the Saints and WR Austin Carr have agreed to a 1-year contract.  Carr has been with New Orleans the last three seasons in the Big Easy. 

WR Austin Carr joined the Saints after spending the 2017 preseason with the New England Patriots.  After a strong preseason in Foxboro, Carr was a surprise cut and quickly found a home with the Saints who claimed him off waivers. The Northwestern product finished the 2017 preseason playing in all four games and the leading the Patriots in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdowns (2).

Carr has appeared in 21 regular games and two postseason games in his three seasons with the Saints. After appearing in six games and making three starts in 2019, the Saints placed Carr on season ending IR.

During his Senior year at Northwestern, Carr led the Big-Ten Conference in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,247), and receiving touchdowns (12). Following the season the Conference named him to the All Big-Ten First Team and earned the Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year Award as the best receiver in the Big-Ten Conference.

Carr registered with Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program as a Freshman at Northwestern. Two years later he received a call ahead of Northwestern’s bowl game where he was informed that he was a potential match to donate blood stem cells.  After the Wildcats’ New Year Day Bowl Game, Carr began the five-hour procedure to transfer his blood stem cells.

After the procedure the medical team flew his blood stem cells to Illinois where Roy Coe, 59, a retired locomotive engineer awaited the transfusion to help treat his mantle cell lymphoma, a blood cancer.  The 2016 transplant procedure was a success, and Coe spent the year-and-a-half transitioning back to a normal life.

Coe and Carr met for the first time at the Super Bowl in 2018 Host Committee’s Business Connect gala.  Be The Match, based in Minneapolis, facilitated the meeting and also provided Coe with two tickets to the Super Bowl game.

Carr enters his fourth NFL season with the Saints. In his first three seasons Carr has caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints did not address the WR position in the NFL draft leaving the door open for Carr to compete for the fourth WR spot on the Saints depth chart.

