Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Legend LonZell "Moe" Hill Interview

Bayou Blitz hosts, Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley interview New Orleans Saints Legend LonZell "Moe" Hill about his days on the team's first playoff squad, The Dome Patrol, Jim Mora, Bobby Hebert, and more.

Moe Hill had a great conversation with Bayou Blitz hosts, Bob Rose, Kyle T. Mosley, and the fans. Hill was a member of the New Orleans Saints from 1987 to 1990. The team drafted him in the second round of the 1987 NFL Draft at the wide receiver position. When Hill came out of the University of Washington, he was familiar with winning at the collegiate level. He immediately sensed Saints Head Coach Jim Mora was building a culture to win in New Orleans. The team comprised of New Orleans Saints legends was considered one of the best in the history of the franchise.

NFL Score Player Card

LonZell Hill was a member of the talented receiving corps with WR Eric Martin, WR Mike Jones, WR Mark Pattison, WR Stacey Dawson, TE Hoby Brenner, and TE John Tice. Tice went on to become a Head Coach in the NFL. The Saints offensive backfield had QB Bobby Hebert, RB Rueben Mayes, RB Dalton Hilliard. Most of all, the fielded the best linebackers unit in NFL history with LB Rickey Jackson, LB Sam Mills, LB Pat Swilling, and LB Vaughan Johnson. They were known as The Dome Patrol.

LonZell Hill and his wife

The Stockton, CA native, Moe Hill, completed four seasons with New Orleans before joining the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 1992 to 1994. He and his wife manage a non-profit organization named Moe-Hills "Helping Individuals Learn Life Skills" in Seattle, WA area. According to their Facebook page, "the mission of MOE-HILLS is to provide positive outcomes through athletics, education, and awareness of healthy life skills with "TEAM" (Teaching Educating And Motivating) while empowering our youth to become healthy and knowledgeable adults.

He completed his NFL career entirely with the Saints. Hill played in 55 games for the team, caught 136 passes for 1,696 yards, and 13 touchdowns. His father was former NFL player J.D. Hill.