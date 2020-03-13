Saints News Network
Bayou Blitz Podcast:  Conquering Summits with Mark Pattison

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network and Bayou Blitz hosts, Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley, are joined by former Saints and NFL player, Mark Pattison to discuss his training for climbing Mount Everest and how he conquered the other six highest summits in the world.  Mark is the first current or former NFL player to achieve this feat.

Mark also shares accounts from his days with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Raiders franchises in the NFL.  He rehashes his friendship with Hall of Fame Kicker Morten Andersen and debates why Jim Plunkett is Hall of Fame worthy.  Pattison gives listeners an idea on what to expect from the new digital content at Sports Illustrated, and much more.

  • What:  Bayou Blitz Podcast (@BayouBlitz412)
  • Hosts: Bob Rose (@bobbyr2613) and Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze)
  • Guest:  Mark Pattison (SVP of Business Development at Sports Illustrated; Former NFL Player)
  • Date: March 11, 2020
  • Time: 8:00 PM CST/9:00 PM EST
  • Podcast Link:  https://pod.co/saints-news-network/bayou-blitz-podcast-conquering-summits-with-mark-pattison

