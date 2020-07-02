Bayou Blitz:  How New Orleans got and NFL Team with Mike Detillier - LIVE STREAM

Bob and Kyle welcome Mike Detillier to the Bayou Blitz Podcast to discuss the "How New Orleans got an NFL Team." Mike will be sharing the history of Dave Dixon and Buddy Diliberto. Also, the guys will be talking about Saints training camp, team needs, and more.

LIVE STREAMING BROADCAST

Time: 8 PM CST/9 PM EST

Date: July 1, 2020

Hosts: Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley from the Saints News Network

Special Guest: Mike Detillier

Streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Periscope/Twitter

In 2003, then WWL Radio Sports Director, Buddy Diliberto, spoke to me about obtaining as much information as possible on how New Orleans got an NFL team.

Diliberto first covered the beginning of getting a professional football team in the newspaper business and then covered the New Orleans Saints on television and the radio.

We both went to a host of different sources to get the behind the scenes information for the book, but in early 2005 Diliberto passed away, and I put our information away.

In this nine-part series on "How New Orleans got an NFL Team," I will give you the information from a host of sources. Mainly the most vital piece to get the New Orleans Saints was Dave Dixon. Dixon worked behind the scenes to place a team in New Orleans, and later he became the Father of the Louisiana Superdome.