Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Bayou Blitz:  How New Orleans got and NFL Team with Mike Detillier - LIVE STREAM

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob and Kyle welcome Mike Detillier to the Bayou Blitz Podcast to discuss the "How New Orleans got an NFL Team." Mike will be sharing the history of Dave Dixon and Buddy Diliberto. Also, the guys will be talking about Saints training camp, team needs, and more.

LIVE STREAMING BROADCAST

Time: 8 PM CST/9 PM EST

Date: July 1, 2020

Hosts:  Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley from the Saints News Network

Special Guest:  Mike Detillier

Streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Periscope/Twitter

In 2003, then WWL Radio Sports Director, Buddy Diliberto, spoke to me about obtaining as much information as possible on how New Orleans got an NFL team.

Diliberto first covered the beginning of getting a professional football team in the newspaper business and then covered the New Orleans Saints on television and the radio.

We both went to a host of different sources to get the behind the scenes information for the book, but in early 2005 Diliberto passed away, and I put our information away.

In this nine-part series on "How New Orleans got an NFL Team," I will give you the information from a host of sources. Mainly the most vital piece to get the New Orleans Saints was Dave Dixon. Dixon worked behind the scenes to place a team in New Orleans, and later he became the Father of the Louisiana Superdome.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deuce McAllister on the Saints Running Backs

Former New Orleans Saints running back and WWL's Deuce McAllister shared his thoughts on the team's running backs and other players ahead of the 2020 season.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

JMcGuan

NFL to cut back on 2020 preseason games

The Saints will only have the Steelers and Texans on the preseason schedule, according to a report.

John Hendrix

Former Saints LB Vilma wins job with Fox via a "Zoom Game-Calling Interview" - Part 1

Former Saints great LB Jonathan Vilma met with the media via video conference call to discuss his new role at Fox Sports, the current and past Saints teams, and his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dr.C

The NFC South's QB Carousel

The NFC South once had the most stability at the QB position in the NFL. Today, the QB carousel within the division is a sign of more changes to come with aging stars in Brees, Brady, and Ryan. What's next?

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #74 Jermon Bushrod

Countdown to Kickoff: 74 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Eyeing Up the Enemy: Carolina Panthers

New Orleans will try to hold down a bitter but rebuilding division rival in Week 7 and Week 17 matchups.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Tre'Quan Smith is primed to have a Breakout Year for Saints in 2020

New Orleans Saints' Sr. Offensive Assistant Coach, Curtis Johnson, expects 3rd-year WR Tre'Quan Smith to have a breakout season in 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Eyeing Up the Enemy: Los Angeles Chargers

Drew Brees seeks further revenge against the franchise that gave up on him in a Prime Time duel to cap off Week Five of the 2020 season.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Notes & Quotes: Mrs. Benson, Brees, Jenkins,Harper, Evans, and NFLPA

The New Orleans Saints organization important notes and quotes from the week of June 22nd to June 28th.

Kyle T. Mosley

What should the Saints do with Alvin Kamara?

It's the final contract year for Alvin Kamara, and the Saints have some decisions to make on his future. What should they do?

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose