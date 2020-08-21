Bennie Fowler: 'One Shot' to seize role with Saints

Saints WR Bennie Fowler had Drew Brees to 'vouch' for him in coming to New Orleans. But, it's Fowler seizing the moment for his 'one shot' to make the team.

"Look, If you had, One shot, Or one opportunity, To seize everything you ever wanted, In one moment, Would you capture it? Or just let it slip?" Eminem

Grammy winner Eminem rapped about having just 'One Shot' for his semi-autobiographical movie Eight Mile. The Saints organization has been the NFL's model of giving players 'One Shot' to make the team. Last season, it was a diminutive wide receiver/kick returner from the small east coast college of Assumption to capture his shot and rise to the lever of All-Pro in one season. That player, Deonte Harris. Like Harris and the beloved former Saints player, Pierre Thomas, wide receiver Bennie Fowler takes hold of his moment in New Orleans.

Fowler owes his presence in black and gold to quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Fowler didn't have a relationship with Drew, but arrived onto a Denver, Colorado practice field anxious and awaiting the two New Orleans Saints star players. Sanders invited his old teammate to workout after Brees told him he wanted an additional receiver for their drills. Fowler arrived, performed, and impressed Brees enough for him and Drew to strike a conversation.

Fowler took a moment with reporters and shared what led to his arrival in New Orleans. "After a couple of rounds [passes in their workout] in he [Brees] asked me if I was on a team, and I was like, "No, I'm not on a team right now because of COVID," said Fowler. Brees replied, "I'm gonna call our guys right after this [workout]." According to Fowler's agent, Brees did make the call, and the Saints offered him a chance to workout for the club. Fowler concluded by saying, "they ended up signing me because Drew vouched for me so hard."

"I'm gonna call our guys [The Saints] right after this [workout]." Drew Brees to Fowler

The early reports on Fowler from Saints training camp are positive. Fowler's route running and blocking abilities are reliable. He is now a six-year veteran in the league and poses a challenge to WR Tre'Quan Smith for the third receiver position. Typically the Saints have 5-6 receivers on their active 53-man roster during the season.

Today, New Orleans has an abundance of talent behind Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Undrafted free-agent receiver out Tennessee, Marquez Callaway, has been impressive. Also, last year's camp stud, Emmanuel Butler, is turning heads. You still have Deonte Harris, Lil' Jordan Humphrey, Austin Carr, and rookie Juwan Johnson (Oregon) campaigning for the receiver's final spots.

The Saints have been well chronicled for allowing players to 'take their shot' in making the team. In Bennie Fowler's case, it appears his doing his best to make sure Drew's "vouch" doesn't go in vain.

Saints Training Camp Highlights from Thur., Aug. 20th