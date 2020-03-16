Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints and Pelicans owner creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund"

Brendan Boylan

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar gives the world one of the most quoted warning signs in literature... "Beware the Ides of March". 

The Ides (middle) of March across the United States in 2020 has been filled with fear and brought the sports world to a screeching halt as we know it.  Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million dollars to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund. 

“We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA’s announcement to suspend games. Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole." said Benson.  The fund includes a partnership with Greater New Orleans Foundation, allowing the GNOF to administer the Benson Fund. 

“We were contacted by Mrs. Benson and her executive team to create this fund that will target those most affected by the closure of businesses and events in our city,Mrs. Benson, with her organizations, has always been someone that this community looks to for leadership. Today is no different. We were so honored when she reached out to us to make a $1 million contribution to start the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund.”

Within the partnership between the Fund and GNOF, $100,000 of the $1 Million dollars donated by Gayle Benson will go towards the the New Orleans Business Alliance’s newly established relief fund to aid "gig economy" workers in New Orleans. 

The Pelicans have also joined other NBA owners and teams by creating a fund to pay employees affected by the suspension/postponement of NBA games this season. The Arena Assistance Fund states "that all wages for Pelicans employees who work game days only will be guaranteed for the remaining postponed games". 

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Saints free agency and rumor tracker

Keeping up with all of the rumors and free agency moves for the New Orleans Saints to begin the 2020 NFL season.

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints Defensive Free Agent Predictions

What defensive players will the New Orleans Saints bring in to bolster their young and talented defense?  And, which current Saints free agents will be leaving?

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints Offensive Free Agent Predictions

Who will the Saints add on the offensive side of the ball during free agency?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Wide Receiver Depth in 2020 NFL Draft - Mike Detillier

NFL Draft expert, Mike Detillier, evaluates the New Orleans Saints need for a wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mike believes this class of wide receivers and their depth gives the Saints options in the first-round.

MikeDetillier

Saints React to NFL CBA and COVID-19

New Orleans Saints player reactions on the new approved CBA by the NFLPA this morning and the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL planning to operate business as usual this week

The new NFL league year is on schedule, and here's some of the happenings over the next week to keep in mind.

John Hendrix

3 Improvements for Players in new CBA

The NFLPA announced the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in a close vote of 1,019 (FOR) and 959 (AGAINST). Saints News Network wanted to share three reasons the CBA will benefit the current and former NFL players.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL sets salary cap at $198.2 million for 2020

The NFL informed teams on Sunday that the salary cap for 2020 will be $198.2 million. The New Orleans Saints have roughly $7.5 million in space.

John Hendrix

NFL Players Approve New CBA

NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that adds a game to the regular season and two more playoff teams.

Brendan Boylan

March 14th, "Drew Brees Day" in New Orleans Saints History

March 14th is known as Drew Brees Day in New Orleans Saints history. Saints owner Tom Benson, GM Mickey Loomis, and Head Coach Sean Payton wasted no time to sign Brees to a 6-year, $60 million contract on March 14, 2006.

Kyle T. Mosley