Saints and Pelicans owner creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund"

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar gives the world one of the most quoted warning signs in literature... "Beware the Ides of March".

The Ides (middle) of March across the United States in 2020 has been filled with fear and brought the sports world to a screeching halt as we know it. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million dollars to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund.

“We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA’s announcement to suspend games. Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole." said Benson. The fund includes a partnership with Greater New Orleans Foundation, allowing the GNOF to administer the Benson Fund.

“We were contacted by Mrs. Benson and her executive team to create this fund that will target those most affected by the closure of businesses and events in our city,Mrs. Benson, with her organizations, has always been someone that this community looks to for leadership. Today is no different. We were so honored when she reached out to us to make a $1 million contribution to start the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund.”

Within the partnership between the Fund and GNOF, $100,000 of the $1 Million dollars donated by Gayle Benson will go towards the the New Orleans Business Alliance’s newly established relief fund to aid "gig economy" workers in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have also joined other NBA owners and teams by creating a fund to pay employees affected by the suspension/postponement of NBA games this season. The Arena Assistance Fund states "that all wages for Pelicans employees who work game days only will be guaranteed for the remaining postponed games".

For those wanting to donate or find out more about the cause and the partnership between the GNOF and Gayle Benson visit https://www.gnof.org/benson or e-mail Allie Betts at allie@gnof.org

