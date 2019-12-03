BREAKING NEWS: Saints to Re-sign Linebacker Manti Te'o

According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Saints are to re-sign free agent linebacker Manti Te’o this afternoon. The 28-year-old Te’o has not played this season after spending the previous two years with the Saints.

Te’o entered the NFL as a 2nd-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 after a standout career at Notre Dame. After four injury riddled seasons with the Chargers, Te’o signed a free agent contract with New Orleans in 2017. The 6’1 241-lb inside linebacker had a career-best season with the Saints, playing in all 16 games for the first time. Te’o finished the 2017 season with 62 tackles, a fumble recovery, and 3 passes defended. Slowed by injury again in 2018, Te’o would appear in just five games and receive little interest on the free agent market.

USA Today Sports

Te’o’s signing comes days after New Orleans lost a pair of linebackers to injury in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. LB Kiko Alonso left the game with a thigh injury that may keep him sidelined a few games, and LB A.J. Klein was limited because of an undisclosed injury. New Orleans are already without LB Alex Anzalone and LB Kaden Elliss, each on injured reserve since early in the season.

New Orleans still has veteran LB Craig Robertson and LB Stephone Anthony around star linebacker Demario Davis. Te’o has veteran experience and knowledge of the New Orleans defense, which could mean immediate snaps when the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.