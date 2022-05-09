Drew Brees Continues to Expand His Business Portfolio

Amid a recent shoulder surgery and rumors of his possibility of joining Fox Sports, Drew Brees is busy expanding his business portfolio. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer has a new partnership with the Southern California-based craft superfood chain everbowl™.

Brees' investment will increase to 85 everbowl grocery stores in the South and Midwest.

According to a recent press release, 15 stores will be added in Tennessee and 10 in Virginia to complement his original 60-store deal. Brees currently has 5 locations in Louisiana, 10 in Illinois, and a combined 15 in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Brees, an investor in several "Best in Class" franchise businesses within the restaurant and fitness spaces, said he is fully aligned with everbowl's mission. "I wholeheartedly support everbowl's quest to fuel active lifestyles in every community where residents want to become their best selves," Brees said. "I was first drawn to everbowl's healthy, tasty meal options, and the more I looked into the company, the more its franchisee-focused approach, unit economics, and aggressive-growth business model appealed to me from an investor's perspective," Brees said.

The everbowl menu is centered on superfood-packed bowls and smoothies highlighting acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, cacao, and other "stuff that has been around forever™". Its fun, vibrant eateries invite diners to augment these superfoods with fruits, nuts, berries, and grains to create flavorful bowls to fuel their active lifestyles.

More information on the Brees everbowl franchises and his investment commitment is found at www.everbowl.com and via the corporation's press release.

Drew Brees retired from the NFL after 20 seasons as the quarterback for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints organizations. Brees passed for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns for a career completion rate of 67.7%.

He is the only quarterback to have five seasons with over 5,000 passing yards. Brees won his lone Super Bowl championship when New Orleans defeated Peyton Manning and Indianapolis 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Currently, Brees serves as an in-studio analyst with Tony Dungy, Chris Simms, and Maria Taylor for NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football program. Last season, he was an in-game color analyst with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico for the Bengals-Raiders game.