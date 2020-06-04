Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

"I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness." - Drew Brees in his apology on Instagram

Drew Brees' comments during an interview with Yahoo Finance created a social media storm on Wednesday. The host asked the future Hall of Fame QB about former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick and the potential of peaceful protests during the 2020 NFL Season. Brees responded, ""Well, I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

He continued saying,"Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the National Anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army, and one of the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place."

Following a day of backlash from current & former teammates, celebrities and other sports superstars, Brees issued an apology early Thursday morning.

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused." Brees said.

The NFL's All-Time Leader in Passing Yards called his comments on Wednesday "insensitive" and claimed to have "completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country." Brees continued to say he would "never know what it is like to be a black man" but "will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."

Brees closed his apology by stating he takes "full responsibility & accountability".

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."

The New Orleans Saints have a team meeting scheduled on Thursday. According to Sean Payton, the meeting's date was set in advance and was not called due to Brees' comments yesterday. However, Brees' comments and addressing them as a team will be high on the agenda.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.