Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

BtBoylan

"I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness." - Drew Brees in his apology on Instagram

Drew Brees' comments during an interview with Yahoo Finance created a social media storm on Wednesday. The host asked the future Hall of Fame QB about former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick and the potential of peaceful protests during the 2020 NFL Season. Brees responded, ""Well, I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." 

He continued saying,"Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the National Anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army, and one of the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place."

Following a day of backlash from current & former teammates, celebrities and other sports superstars, Brees issued an apology early Thursday morning. 

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused." Brees said. 

The NFL's All-Time Leader in Passing Yards called his comments on Wednesday "insensitive" and claimed to have "completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country." Brees continued to say he would "never know what it is like to be a black man" but "will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."

The New Orleans Saints have a team meeting scheduled on Thursday.  According to Sean Payton, the meeting's date was set in advance and was not called due to Brees' comments yesterday. However, Brees' comments and addressing them as a team will be high on the agenda.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
footballer20
footballer20

I'm not following. Can't one protest for the BLM movement one day and protest for the respect of the American flag the next day? Does this really have to be one or the other?

JezMyOpinion
JezMyOpinion

He took a KNEE with his fellow players in protest. He says that he supports the right to protest, but PERSONALLY won't during the anthem. He probably would kneel with them if they were not doing it during anthem. His beliefs about the flag and anthem are his own. How would you feel if told you had to agree with everything the political party you oppose says & does? It's free will and free thinking. He had nothing to apologize for and I wish he hadn't done it.

