Drew Brees signs contract to join NBC's Sunday Night Football

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has decided about his life after football; it will be with NBC's Sunday Night Football.

New York Post's Andrew Marchand broke the news that Brees will join NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcasting crew after he retires from the NFL.  He reports NBC's deal with Brees could be as "competitive" as ESPN's $6M/year offer.  ESPN was also attempting to lure Brees for their Monday Night Football team.  This is the second unsuccessful attempt for EPSN to recruit a "big name" professional quarterback to the MNF booth.  The network was in talks with CBS Sports Color Analyst Tony Romo.  Romo stayed with CBS after a lucrative $17M per year contract offered to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

ESPN felt Brees' "asking price" was too steep and will pursue other talent.  NBC and Drew Brees' representatives have not released details on the signed agreement and its terms.  According Marchand's article, the Drew Brees contract is "massive"; NBC has established a succession plan for Mike Tirico and Drew Brees to take over for Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth after Super Bowl 56 on February 6, 2022.

Drew Brees signed a $50M contract for 2 years to return as the New Orleans Saints quarterback for 2020 and 2021.  Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passing completion percentage.  Saints backup QB Taysom Hill is a prime candidate to secede Brees as the team's starting quarterback when Brees retires from the NFL.

Drew and wife Brittany Brees donated $5M to the State of Louisiana to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.  The novel coronavirus has spread throughout Louisiana with 19,253 reported cases and 755 confirmed deaths as of April 10, 2020.  The Brees' were guests on Ellen DeGeneres' show via video chat earlier this week to discuss their donation.   Brees spoke about the future of football, with or without fans, and encouraged citizens to remain hopeful in the virus' wake.

