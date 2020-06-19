Drew Brees' Foundation opens Food Bank and surpasses $40M in donations
BtBoylan
"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana" Drew Brees
1 of every 6 families in New Orleans struggles to put food on the table every day. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, food has become even more of a tremendous need throughout Louisiana.
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees announced on March 26th via Instagram that he and his wife, Brittany, were going to commit $5,000,000 to the state of Louisiana because of the COVID-19 outbreak and provide over 10,000 meals a day to children, seniors, and families in need. The Brees' followed through with that promise in a gigantic way on Friday announcing the opening of Second Harvest Food Bank.
Second Harvest Food Bank thanked the Brees' on Facebook saying, "Thank you both for funding a new Community Kitchen in our Lafayette facility... #WhoDat say they gonna beat hunger?"
Brees and his foundation have continued to pledge support to worthy causes in the Gulf Coast region. The Brees Dream Foundation has contributed over $40 million to charitable causes across the world.
