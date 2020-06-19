Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Drew Brees' Foundation opens Food Bank and surpasses $40M in donations

BtBoylan

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana"   Drew Brees

1 of every 6 families in New Orleans struggles to put food on the table every day. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, food has become even more of a tremendous need throughout Louisiana. 

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees announced on March 26th via Instagram that he and his wife, Brittany, were going to commit $5,000,000 to the state of Louisiana because of the COVID-19 outbreak and provide over 10,000 meals a day to children, seniors, and families in need. The Brees' followed through with that promise in a gigantic way on Friday announcing the opening of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank thanked the Brees' on Facebook saying, "Thank you both for funding a new Community Kitchen in our Lafayette facility... #WhoDat say they gonna beat hunger?"

Brees and his foundation have continued to pledge support to worthy causes in the Gulf Coast region. The Brees Dream Foundation has contributed over $40 million to charitable causes across the world. 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Superdome renovations will continue after multiple workers contract COVID-19

32 Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation workers have contracted COVID-19.

Dr.C

by

JMcGuan

Saints Offense will be Balanced and Prolific with these Role Players

The New Orleans Saints role players will make significant contributions to the offense in 2020 for Head Coach Sean Payton.

Bob Rose

by

JMcGuan

Should the Saints make a trade for S Jamal Adams?  Well, I'm glad you asked!

Does it make sense for the New Orleans Saints to pursue New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams in a trade?

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Saints Newcomers to watch at Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints welcome a handful of new faces to the team during the offseason. These three new faces are ones to watch out for in July's training camp.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Will Get a Dominant Alvin Kamara in 2020

We should expect Alvin Kamara to again be one of the league's most productive offensive players again in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Biggest Saints questions: Can New Orleans four-peat the NFC South?

The New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to do something that's never been done in the NFC South this season, and that's win a fourth-straight division title. It might be their toughest road yet.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

CNN hires Saints Malcolm Jenkins as Contributor on Social Justice

New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes the first athlete, still in his playing career, to join CNN as a contributor.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Notes & Quotes: Kamara at NASCAR, Saints WRs, & Bayou Blitz Podcast

Notes and quotes from the week of June 8th on New Orleans Saints players, NASCAR, coaches, and Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints & NFL stand against Social Injustice

The New Orleans Saints and NFL announce financial and programs to support the fight against racism and social injustice in America.

Dr.C

New Orleans Saints Players who have the most to prove in 2020

These New Orleans Saints players will be under the spotlight in the team's pursuit of their second Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

Bob Rose