Drew Brees snubbed from NFL 2010s All-Decade Team; Jordan, Evans, Sproles included

The NFL snubs New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees from inclusion on the NFL & Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade Team.

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 52 players for the 2010s All-Decade team. Three New Orleans Saints players were chosen, but not Drew Brees. DE Cameron Jordan, former G Jahri Evans, and KR/PR Darren Sproles made the roster. The voters had to choose from two quarterbacks for the team. Selected was former Patriots QB Tom Brady and current Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but not Saints QB Drew Brees. Our staff compared Aaron Rodgers to Drew Brees statistics for that period. Rodgers' selection over Brees is puzzling. Brees has out-performed Roders in most important statistical categories in the decade. Brees has established several NFL records in the 2010s.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks on before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Brees' notable stats from the 2010s:

Passing Yards - 46,770 Yds

Passing TD's - 345 TDs

Pass Completions - 4,170; led NFL in completions 4 times/led in attempts twice

Pass Completion Percentage 69.5%; led NFL in Completion % 6 times (69.5%)

345 TD and 127 INT (Led NFL in TDs twice)

Averaged 4,677 Yds/Yr; (led NFL 5 times; over 5,000 4 times)

95-58 record (.621); 6 playoff appearances, 4-6 record

The comparison of Brees vs Rodgers is interesting. Brees completed 983 more passes on 1,072 more attempts than Rodgers, with a completion rate of 69.5% to 64.9%. In addition, Brees threw 8,625 yards and 40 TD’s more than Rodgers in the decade. Rodgers had a better interception rate at 63 to Brees’ 127. On all the 5,997 attempts from Brees, he was sacked 107 fewer times than Rodgers.

Rodgers' notable statistics in the 2010s:

96-41-1 (.696) 7 playoff appearances (6-7)

64.7% completion

38,145 yards; Six 4,000 yd seasons vs Brees 8 4,000 yd seasons

305 TD and 63 INT; led NFL in TDs once

How the voters came to their conclusion that Rodgers was more deserving of the honor than Drew Brees is puzzling. New Orleans’ Super Bowl 44 win was on February 7, 2010 in Miami, FL against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17. His stats en route to the Super Bowl fall under the 2009 NFL regular season. Brees defeated several former NFL MVP QBs that season, Brady, Manning, Warner, Favre and Ryan (2016).

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shows emotion after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DE Cam Jordan joined the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Jordan has started 144 regular season games, recorded 87 sacks, 463 tackles, 10 fumbles recovered, 47 passes defended, and 2 interceptions.

Two former Saints were listed on the roster. Longtime New Orleans Saints G Jahri Evans and former KR Specialist Darren Sproles.

Drew Brees failed to make the NFL's 100 All-Time Greatest Players roster which was announced in December 2019. Brees re-signed with the New Orleans Saints at the beginning of free-agency to return for his 20th NFL season.

2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

(* denotes a unanimous selection) - Source: NFL

*Research performed by Saints News Network contributors Bob Rose and Aaron Miller.

Follow the Saints News Network on social media at @SaintsNews.