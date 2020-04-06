Drew Brees snubbed from NFL 2010s All-Decade Team; Jordan, Evans, Sproles included
Kyle T. Mosley
The NFL snubs New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees from inclusion on the NFL & Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade Team.
The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 52 players for the 2010s All-Decade team. Three New Orleans Saints players were chosen, but not Drew Brees. DE Cameron Jordan, former G Jahri Evans, and KR/PR Darren Sproles made the roster. The voters had to choose from two quarterbacks for the team. Selected was former Patriots QB Tom Brady and current Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but not Saints QB Drew Brees. Our staff compared Aaron Rodgers to Drew Brees statistics for that period. Rodgers' selection over Brees is puzzling. Brees has out-performed Roders in most important statistical categories in the decade. Brees has established several NFL records in the 2010s.
Brees' notable stats from the 2010s:
- Passing Yards - 46,770 Yds
- Passing TD's - 345 TDs
- Pass Completions - 4,170; led NFL in completions 4 times/led in attempts twice
- Pass Completion Percentage 69.5%; led NFL in Completion % 6 times (69.5%)
- 345 TD and 127 INT (Led NFL in TDs twice)
- Averaged 4,677 Yds/Yr; (led NFL 5 times; over 5,000 4 times)
- 95-58 record (.621); 6 playoff appearances, 4-6 record
The comparison of Brees vs Rodgers is interesting. Brees completed 983 more passes on 1,072 more attempts than Rodgers, with a completion rate of 69.5% to 64.9%. In addition, Brees threw 8,625 yards and 40 TD’s more than Rodgers in the decade. Rodgers had a better interception rate at 63 to Brees’ 127. On all the 5,997 attempts from Brees, he was sacked 107 fewer times than Rodgers.
Rodgers' notable statistics in the 2010s:
- 96-41-1 (.696) 7 playoff appearances (6-7)
- 64.7% completion
- 38,145 yards; Six 4,000 yd seasons vs Brees 8 4,000 yd seasons
- 305 TD and 63 INT; led NFL in TDs once
How the voters came to their conclusion that Rodgers was more deserving of the honor than Drew Brees is puzzling. New Orleans’ Super Bowl 44 win was on February 7, 2010 in Miami, FL against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17. His stats en route to the Super Bowl fall under the 2009 NFL regular season. Brees defeated several former NFL MVP QBs that season, Brady, Manning, Warner, Favre and Ryan (2016).
DE Cam Jordan joined the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Jordan has started 144 regular season games, recorded 87 sacks, 463 tackles, 10 fumbles recovered, 47 passes defended, and 2 interceptions.
Two former Saints were listed on the roster. Longtime New Orleans Saints G Jahri Evans and former KR Specialist Darren Sproles.
Drew Brees failed to make the NFL's 100 All-Time Greatest Players roster which was announced in December 2019. Brees re-signed with the New Orleans Saints at the beginning of free-agency to return for his 20th NFL season.
2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER
OFFENSE
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
DEFENSE
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Tyrann Mathieu
SPECIALISTS
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
COACHES
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll
(* denotes a unanimous selection) - Source: NFL
*Research performed by Saints News Network contributors Bob Rose and Aaron Miller.
Follow the Saints News Network on social media at @SaintsNews.