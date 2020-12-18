Drew Brees to Start against Chiefs on Sunday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be the starter on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Schefter.

New Orleans Saints (10-3) quarterback Drew Brees will be the starter on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1), per Adam Schefter and other sources.

Head Coach Sean Payton was monitoring Drew Brees’ functionality on Wednesday and Thursday in practice. The future hall of fame quarterback missed the last four games with multiple rib fractures. On Thursday, Payton told media Brees was throwing the football in workouts with the trainers without soreness.

"Throwing without soreness," Payton remarked. "There's a process, and last week with the trainers, he had one throwing day and yesterday (Wednesday), the same way. So it's really (being) asymptomatic, feeling good, strong, and like, you can function and be an asset and play well."

Brees is in what many believe will be his final NFL season. The Saints placed their 41-year-old quarterback on injured reserve on November 20th after initial body scans and x-rays revealed several rib fractures. New Orleans has a 3-1 record under the leadership of backup quarterback Taysom Hill with Brees sidelined to the injuries.

New Orleans is in a tight race with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) for the top seed in the NFC. The Saints loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 dropped them below the Packers - New Orleans loss to Green Bay in Week 3, 37-30. The Packers own the tie-breaker over the Saints. New Orleans could become the #2 seed if their records tie Green Bay at the end of the regular season in Week 17.

Drew Brees' return and additional information on the Saints-Chiefs game will be reported.