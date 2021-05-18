Bud Light Partners with Saints for Ticket Giveaway

Bud Light is partnering with the New Orleans Saints to give fans their very own stimulus package of game tickets.

On Tuesday, May 18, the regular season will begin in 115 days, and Saints fans will have an opportunity to enter a ticket giveaway at 11:00 AM CT.

The rules to enter are as follows:

Fans will go to Twitter; Retweet the New Orleans Saints' Bud Light post; Tag the team (#Saints); Use the hashtags #BudLightStimmyTix and #Sweepstakes!

Once complete, fans will enter the Bud Light Summer Stimmy tickets giveaway.

The Bud Light Summer Stimmy is a massive ticket giveaway. Bud projects up to 100,000 tickets for over 70 teams across six leagues (MLB, NHL, NFL, WNBA, NBA, NWSL) for sports fans across the country.

