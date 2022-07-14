New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke at the 4th Hashtag Sports Conference in Las Vegas. The event showcased the "content creators, marketers, and the next generation of talent who are building the fan experience and setting the benchmark for effective engagement."

Jordan was featured on "The Connected Athlete: How Web3 is Transforming the Athlete-Fan Relationship" panel with Jennifer Van Dijk, senior vice president of Dapper Labs. He focused the discussion on players investing in NFTs, NFL ALL DAY product, and how fans want shared ownership over his highlights, especially against the Atlanta Falcons.

July 12, 2022; Cam Jordan speaks at the Hashtag Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Credit: Cam Jordan, Beauboeuf Media

Dapper Labs produces NFL ALL DAY; the digital video collectibles of iconic NFL moments sponsored the talk for Jordan. Unfortunately for Cam, he will no longer have the former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to feast on and "stack his sacks" this season. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, but Jordan will have his opportunities versus Marcus Mariota in 2022.

Cam spoke on how fans would DM him, saying, "this moment I have is elite." He recalled a fan went to one of his games and felt it was a "super-connectivity there." The All-Pro defensive end states when fans own the moment, "it's fire, that's dope to me."

Jordan humorously told the conference attendees, the "next time I get a sack, I'm going to whisper in the QB's ear, 'NFL ALL DAY!'"

NFTs allow fans to further their engagement and hold on to powerful moments in sports history.

2022 is a pivotal year for the longtime Saints leader and defender. Jordan will enter his 12th NFL season with 107 sacks, eight away from tying the franchise sacks leader and Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson at 115.

Cam is coming off another stellar Pro Bowl season where he tallied 12.5 sacks in 16 game appearances. He is known for being an "every-down" defensive end and one of the best against the run. Hopefully, Jordan will eclipse Jackson and move closer to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans, the one achievement that has alluded him during his probable Hall of Fame career.