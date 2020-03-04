Cam Jordan has many talents and is always engaging, knowledgeable, and entertaining. On Saturday, he will moonlight as a Sideline Reporter for the XFL game being broadcasted on FOX Sports. Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt of FOX will call the game between the New York Guardians (2-2) and Dallas Renegades (2-2) of the XFL. Both teams are fighting for possible playoff contention in their respective divisions.

New York Guardians (2-2) vs. Dallas Renegades (2-2)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Time: 4 PM CST/5 PM EST

4 PM CST/5 PM EST Venue: Globe Life Park in Arlington — Arlington, TX

Globe Life Park in Arlington — Arlington, TX Broadcast: FOX SPORTS

Cam will provide his professional in-game analysis for FOX.

DE Cam Jordan was the New Orleans Saints first round draft pick in 2011. He has 87 sacks, 463 tackles, and 10 forced fumbles in his NFL career. Jordan has been selected as an All-Pro (2017, 2018, 2019) and NFL Pro Bowl (2013, 2015, 2017–2019) in his tenure with New Orleans. He is also one of the unquestioned leaders for the team and serves as a Defensive Captain.