Could the Saints find Alvin Kamara's replacement early in the NFL Draft?

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 NFL season. Kamara has made no secret that he wants a new contract now though, and expects to be paid among the league’s top running backs. He has even hinted at holding out if he does not get a new deal by the scheduled start of training camp.

There’s no question about Kamara’s talent or value to the Saints offense. He has caught 81 passes in all three of his NFL seasons, finishing second on the team each year, for an average of almost 700 receiving yards per season and 10 touchdowns. He has led the Saints in rushing yards over the past two seasons, totaling 2,408 yards on the ground and 27 rushing scores.

The Carolina Panthers re-signed their own dynamic back Christian McCaffrey to a contract extension that makes him the league’s highest paid running back at an average of $16 million per season. Spotrac.com estimates that Kamara’s next contract will pay him an average of at least $14.9 million/year. With the recent big contracts given to Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead, and Michael Thomas, along with the upcoming contracts of Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Demario Davis besides Kamara, there is some question whether the Saints will be able to afford the talented running back.

While there is no validity to some recent rumors that New Orleans will trade Kamara, the move would not be unprecedented. The Saints traded Jimmy Graham, Kenny Stills, and Brandin Cooks in the wake of or in the approach of big contracts. This week’s NFL draft might give us some insight into the team’s plans for Kamara. While Head Coach Sean Payton has unearthed running back talent in the late rounds or as undrafted players, here are a few talented collegiate backs who will be available in the first couple rounds of the draft that could be immediate contributors.

J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) 5’9 209-Lbs.

Dobbins is a bruising between the tackles runner with an explosive burst in the open field and good downfield receiving skills. He has shown the ability to excel in a full-time role and take on a high volume of touches. He’s a one-cut north and south runner that’s projected to be a late first day or early second-round pick. Dobbins doesn’t have the electric change of direction ability of Kamara, but he will be a versatile and productive back at the NFL level.

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) 5’10” 226-Lbs.

Taylor had amazing production in his three years with the Badgers, rushing for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns, the first player in NCAA history to have over 6,000 rushing yards in three seasons. He’s a tough runner between the tackles with good quickness and bend to get outside. Taylor has sprinters speed in the open field and the strength to wear down defenses over the course of a game. He has good patience and understanding of blocks, but has had fumbling issues in his career. Taylor is limited as a receiver though, and was used very little in that capacity at Wisconsin. He’s likely to be the first running back selected in the draft.

D’Andre Swift (Georgia) 5’8” 212-Lbs.

Swift is a powerful back that has a punch between the tackles and terrific elusiveness in tight quarters. He reads his blocks masterfully and has magnificent vision for cutback lanes with the fluid movement to get through the hole quickly. Swift has outstanding receiving ability, able to run a full route tree and accelerate out of breaks like a seasoned wideout. He shows some hesitation in short yardage situations, but thrived in the Bulldogs’ pro-style attack. Swift’s style has been compared to potential Hall of Famer Frank Gore, and he has the natural instincts and versatility to be a top back right away.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) 5’7” 207-Lbs.

Helaire was a very productive all-purpose back for the National Champion Tigers in his first year as a starter. Though the inexperience could be a drawback for some, he has risen rapidly up draft boards. He’s a sharp cutting back that runs with outstanding balance and vision. Helaire runs good routes as a receiver out of the backfield and has the open field skills of a kick returner. He’s not ideal for short yardage situations and must improve as a pass blocker, but is an aggressive downhill runner with a good upside.

Running backs like Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State, Florida’s Lamical Perine, Maryland’s Anthony McFarland Jr., or Joshua Kelley of UCLA could be later round sleepers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Saints brought any of them in regardless of their plans for Kamara. An early round selection of a running back though, might off the Saints intentions on their talented offensive playmaker.