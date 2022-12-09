Demario Davis, Devoted Dreamers Will Host Youth Football Skills Camp

New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy will host a youth football skills camp Dec. 28-30 in New Orleans at Jesuit High School.

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis and Devoted Dreamers athlete - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

Open to football players in grades 7-12, the camp will include expert instruction, speed, strength, and agility training, Devoted Dreamers Academy gear, exposure to sports industry careers, and more.

The camp enrollment cost is $350, and proceeds from the camp will fund student scholarships at Demario’s Devoted Dreamers Academy.

The Devoted Dreamers Academy will open as an after-school program in January 2023 with plans for expansion.

Both registration for the skills camp and the after-school program are available online. Need-based scholarships are also available. To sign-up for the camp and after-school program visit: www.devoteddreamersacademy.org

Check-in and the opening ceremony will be held Wednesday, December 28, from 4-8 PM at Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks Street, New Orleans. Camp will continue December 29-30 from 7:30 AM-5 PM.

Travel is not included, and the player and their families must make accommodations prior to camp. Pre-registration is required and is available online at https://devoteddreamersacademy.com/

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis as head coach of the Devoted Dreamers - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

About Demario Davis

Demario is an All-Pro Linebacker and captain of the New Orleans Saints. He was named the Saints’ nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his dedication to his work off the field, his first nomination coming in 2020.

In 2021, he was awarded the Bart Starr Award for exemplifying outstanding character on the field, at home, and in the community, as voted on by his fellow NFL players. Follow Demario on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.