Saints All-Pro Deonte Harris providing over 10,000 Meals in New Orleans & Baltimore

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints players are making a difference to provide help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s All-Pro Kick & Punt Return Specialist, Deonte Harris, will provide meals for food banks in the New Orleans and Baltimore communities. Baltimore is Harris’ hometown. He played high school football at Archbishop Curley in the area.  Harris was a collegiate star in football at Assumption University before joining the Saints in 2019.  He holds the NCAA record as the all-time leader in combined touchdown returns at 14.

NFL Network’s Mike Garrafalo tweeted Harris is working with local food banks to provide over 10,000 meals:

Deonte Harris earned AP All-Pro and NFL Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints for the 2019 season. Harris’ stats were excellent for his first-year in the National Football League. He played in 14 games, scored 1 TD, 1037 all-purpose yards, and averaged 26.8 yard per kickoff return on the season. Harris was one of four Saints named to the 2019 PFWA All-NFL team. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the New Orleans and Baltimore areas. In Louisiana, there has been the confirmation of 3,540 COVID cases and 1,350 in the New Orleans area, according to Jeff Asher of Crimealytics.  

The Maryland Department of Health has reported that Baltimore City and Baltimore County have 129 and 162 confirmed cases, respectively. These are the official reported incidents of the virus. 

Last week, New Orleans Saints QB, Drew Brees and his wife Brittany, announced they will donate $5M to the State of Louisiana and partner with businesses to provide 10,000 meals per day to Louisiana residents and families affected by COVID-19. New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson announced the “Gayle Benson Community Fund” and her donation of $1M to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Saints News Network will continue to provide updates on the COVID-19, New Orleans Saints, and the effects on the Gulf Coast region.

