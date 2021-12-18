Saints Legends Drew Brees and Deuce McAllister Partner with Crown Royal to Raise Donations for Local Charities During the Holiday Season

New Orleans Saints legends Drew Brees and Deuce McAllister team up with Crown Royal and battle for donations to local New Orleans area non-profit organizations.

Deuce McAllister and Drew Brees; Credit: Crown Royal

Deuce McAllister took a moment to share details about Crown Royal’s charitable partner, the Bastion Community of Resilience, who benefit the military community.

Deuce shared that his charity of choice was the Bastion Community of Resilience because they do many "great things for our veterans" and their families.

Drew Brees is supporting the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation "to give a helping hand to a lot of hospitality workers," especially after the tough times they have been through amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McAllister mentioned that the Crown Royal has "really nice programs going on," and he and Brees "are fortunate to support their efforts." The distiller will spread out donations across the country during the holiday season. "You're talking about an organization that is giving over $1 million to different entities and foundations across the United States. So, in New Orleans, we're very, very fortunate and blessed to be able to be a part of that and be able to help out."

Drew and Deuce kicked off their campaign at the world-renowned music venue 'Tipitina's' earlier this month for a "Night of Service Generosity Hour" featuring recording artists Tank and Bangas.

"The other night, we were able to raise $25,000 each for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Bastion." Deuce believes it will be an ongoing effort and partnership with Crown Royal and their local charities but expects "a couple of other initiatives that are coming."

Past initiatives like stocking the purple bags for veterans and "identifying other organizations that don't fit into this particular initiative" are being planned by Crown Royal.

McAllister has partnered with Crown Royal before 2021 in the Mardi Gras "Water Break" campaign, and the "Let's Hydrate" holiday campaign a couple of seasons ago.

"It's been pretty cool to be able to work with Crown Royal and some of the different programs that they have supported over the years," remarked the former Pro Bowler.

Fans and followers can support Deuce and Drew on Twitter and Instagram and interact with their posts to unlock donations from Crown Royal.