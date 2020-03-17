Drew Brees Agrees to a 2-Yr Extension With New Orleans

In news first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a 2-Yr contract extension with quarterback Drew Brees.

Details of the new deal have not yet been released, but it's said to be roughly $50 million dollars over two years according to Rapoport. The contract insures that Brees will return for his 20th NFL season, 15th with New Orleans.

The 41-Yr old Brees missed five games with a thumb injury in 2019 but returned sharp at midseason. Despite the missed time, he threw for 2,979 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions while leading the NFL in completion percentage.