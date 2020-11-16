Drew Brees has Multiple Broken Ribs & Collapsed Lung, Out Indefinitely

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be out of the team's lineup for an extended period of time because of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

ESPN's Ed Werder broke the news on Twitter regarding Drew Brees' injury diagnosis. Brees sustained multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest. Also, Brees has a collapsed lung.

Werder also tweeted, "Drew Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until today. Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung."

It is unclear when Brees will return to the Saints' lineup with this serious medical condition. In some cases, fractured ribs can take up to 6 weeks to heal.

If Brees had fractured ribs after the Tampa Bay game, the question is to how and why did the New Orleans medical team miss the injury? But most of all, how did Brees keep playing through the injury? Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

Backup quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston shared duties in the 49ers game. Winston led a bulk of plays when Brees chose not to return to play in the second half of Sunday's contest.

QB Winston threw 6/10 passes for 63 yards and a QBR of 78.3 in defeating the San Francisco 49ers 27-13. QB Taysom Hill ran 8 times for 45 yards.

The team has not released an official statement on Drew Brees' condition. We will have more information on Brees and his medical prognosis.