Drew Brees and family to donate $5 million to state of Louisiana in 2020

The outpour of support during the threat of COVID-19 continues, as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany have become the latest to show their share of generosity during this difficult time. The Brees family is working with multiple partners to help provide over 10,000 meals daily throughout the state of Louisiana to those in need.

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," Brees announced on his personal Instagram account.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

This isn't the first time Brees has pledged support to causes, and it will likely not be his last. Through The Brees Dream Foundation, there's been over $33 million contributed globally to charitable causes. Just a week ago, Saints and Pelican team owner Gayle Benson donated $1 million to the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response of the coronavirus, and many owners/teams/players have followed suit. The good news is that more people are sure to join the cause to do what they can.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were just over 2,300 coronavirus cases reported in the state of Louisiana. 83 deaths have been reported, with more than 900 cases in New Orleans alone.