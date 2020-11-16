Brees Injury Update: "It's a Cumulative Injury", Will Undergo MRI and X-Rays

QB Drew Brees led the Saints into the locker room with a 17-10 halftime lead against the 49ers Sunday afternoon, however it was Jameis Winston, not Brees, who led the Saints offense in the second half. The 20-year NFL veteran QB suffered an apparent rib injury following a roughing the passer penalty against 49ers DE Kentavius Street. Brees did stay in the ball-game, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara and later kneeling out the clock to end the first half.

FOX's broadcast called Brees questionable to return, and while he remained on the sideline with his helmet on, he never did return to action. "He looks unconsolable," said broadcast analyst Mark Schlereth during the fourth quarter of Sunday's action. Brees noticeably stood on the sideline alone and reviewed pictures on the surface tablets away from QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

"He felt strong enough to let me know about it and I know when he does that, which is probably the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough to where he felt he could not function in the second half" - Sean Payton on Drew Brees' Injury

Brees spoke to the media following the injury, stating he felt he was not going to be affective. "It had nothing to do with pain" Brees said. "It was simply what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do." He added the Injury is cumulative and not just the ribs. "I had to find a way [to finish the drive to end the 1st half]." Brees told media he felt terrible during that drive.

As of now there is no diagnosis of Brees' injury. According to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will undergo MRIs and X-Rays of his ribs following the game.

