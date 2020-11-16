SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Brees Injury Update: "It's a Cumulative Injury", Will Undergo MRI and X-Rays

BtBoylan

QB Drew Brees led the Saints into the locker room with a 17-10 halftime lead against the 49ers Sunday afternoon, however it was Jameis Winston, not Brees, who led the Saints offense in the second half. The 20-year NFL veteran QB suffered an apparent rib injury following a roughing the passer penalty against 49ers DE Kentavius Street. Brees did stay in the ball-game, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara and later kneeling out the clock to end the first half.

FOX's broadcast called Brees questionable to return, and while he remained on the sideline with his helmet on, he never did return to action. "He looks unconsolable," said broadcast analyst Mark Schlereth during the fourth quarter of Sunday's action. Brees noticeably stood on the sideline alone and reviewed pictures on the surface tablets away from QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Brees spoke to the media following the injury, stating he felt he was not going to be affective. "It had nothing to do with pain" Brees said. "It was simply what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do." He added the Injury is cumulative and not just the ribs. "I had to find a way [to finish the drive to end the 1st half]." Brees told media he felt terrible during that drive.  

As of now there is no diagnosis of Brees' injury. According to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will undergo MRIs and X-Rays of his ribs following the game.

For all the latest on Drew Brees' Injury and all Saints News and Rumors follow: 

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keys to a Saints Victory Roundtable vs. 49ers in Week 10

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to Saints Victory in Week 10 against the 49ers.

BtBoylan

Week 10: Saints Inactives

Here's who's in and who's out for the Saints in Week 10's NFC matchup against the 49ers.

John Hendrix

Saints X-Factors in Week 10

The three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

BtBoylan

Saints Insiders Report with All49ers [Cohn] and Saints News Network [Mosley]

Saints Insiders Report with All49ers' Grant Cohn and Saints News Network's Kyle T. Mosley.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Takeaways From Saints Victory Over 49ers

Three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

BtBoylan

Saints Overcome Injuries, Down 49ers in Superdome

It was an ugly game of sorts for the Saints, but they managed to topple the 49ers and keep their winning streak alive in a really crazy one in the Superdome.

John Hendrix

Saints Pregame Report Week 10 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints Pregame Report Week 10 by John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan of the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

49ers vs. Saints: Week 10 Pregame Report

Things look a lot different this time around for the 49ers and Saints, but should still be an interesting game for both teams.

John Hendrix

Saints Mid-Season Report Card: Defense

Here's how the New Orleans defense graded out over the first half of the 2020 season. Coming off their best defensive outing of the year against Tampa Bay, can the Saints continue their momentum against the 49ers this Sunday?

Bob Rose

Murray Nominated for "Salute to Service" Award

New Orleans Saints Running Back Latavius Murray has been named the Saints' nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award.

BtBoylan