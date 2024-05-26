Drew Brees Responds To The 'Athletic' Disrespect With A Video; Joe Buck Defends Brees' Short-Lived Career With NBC
This week, Drew Brees didn't utter one quote, nor did the New Orleans Saints legend throw anyone under the bus. However, NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson tossed in a shady comparison of Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, saying he's an "athletic Drew Brees." When I heard it on the broadcast, I paused, thinking that Robinson must not have paid close attention to Brees over the years.
DREW BREES STRIKES BACK
Unwilling to let Robinson's comparison go unchallenged, the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees responded with a compelling video. The footage showcased his strategic use of draw plays, one-yard leaps over center, and bursts up the middle. My favorite was how he exploited two Falcons players with a spin move and scored a touchdown in Atlanta.
Considering his 20-year NFL career, it would have taken someone other than a statue in the pocket to have five seasons with over 5,000 passing yards, complete 7,142 passes, and toss for over 80,358 yards. Moreover, we must remember Brees rushed for 752 yards and registered 25 rushing touchdowns.
Brees should have contacted Kendrick Lamar to help pen a diss track to Robinson, titled "Not Like Me!"
JOE BUCK DEFENDS DREW BREES
Most Who Dats may not rank Joe Buck as their favorite play-by-play announcer. Over the years, he's had a tinge of bias against the team. A point of reference is the 2010 NFC Championship game, where he drooled each time Brett Favre touched the football. Nonetheless, the Saints won the game and Super Bowl 44.
This past week, Buck defended Drew Brees in an interview on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch's podcast. Drew's broadcasting career with NBC Sports was short-lived after the executives failed to support the future Hall of Famer after his rookie season when he announced the Bengals playoff game with Mike Tirico.
Many of Brees' fans thought he did well for a first-timer, but the social media rants of dead time on the air and missing a play analysis were too much of the "suits' in New York. So they pulled the plug on Brees' short-lived career at NBC. Deistch believes Fox Sports may place undue pressure on Tom Brady as he enters the broadcast booth this season.
Buck referenced Brees as a comparison. "It's not fair," Buck said. "I think Jason Witten got a bad shake. I think Drew Brees got a raw deal. And if there's anybody who was ever created in a computer to be a top analyst at a network, I think it's Drew Brees, and I would love to see him get another chance at that. He got one game, and he was working with a new crew and a new play-by-play guy, and everybody expected brilliance. You make one comment, and it gets its own life on social media. It's just ridiculous."
Ridiculous or ludicrous as it may seem, one can imagine Brees may get another shot in someone's broadcasting booth in the future. He has too much expertise in football for any network to overlook before he receives his bust and gold jacket in Canton.