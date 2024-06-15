New Orleans Saints Veteran Safety Reacts To A Recent Ranking For NFL Players In His Position
Not many NFL safeties have a resume as impressive as Tyrann Mathieu's. After winning a Super Bowl ring, being honored with three AP All-Pro first teams, and earning three Pro Bowl selections, some analysts still doubt the New Orleans Saints safety's ability to still perform at a high level.
Pro Football Focus ranked the 11-year veteran as the tenth-best safety in the National Football League. "He earned an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career, and as a result, his 86.9 overall grade over the past two years ranks fifth among safeties," wrote PFF's Zoltan Buday about Mathieu.
So when podcaster Trizzy Trace asked, "Do you agree? Is Tyrann Mathieu the 10th best safety in the NFL?" Mathieu gave an honest response. "I'm no late boomer, I been doing this *&$! for 10+ years. I'm 32, I was HIM since I was 18 years old. People try to discredit me but truth is, not many can do what I did in a 5'9 185 pound body."
Who's before Mathieu:
- ANTOINE WINFIELD JR., TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS
- JESSIE BATES III, ATLANTA FALCONS
- MINKAH FITZPATRICK, PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- MARCUS WILLIAMS, BALTIMORE RAVENS
- JEVON HOLLAND, MIAMI DOLPHINS
- DERWIN JAMES JR., LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
- XAVIER MCKINNEY, GREEN BAY PACKERS
- KYLE DUGGER, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
We must note that PFF still considers Mathieu better than 22 other NFL safeties, but several others above him are questionable, at best.
Even his teammate, Demario Davis, expressed, "GOAT for real, for real. Documentary on T5 gone to legendary. And, it's a blessing to be a real life witness to it! Keep going, my brother!"
It's a point well taken when Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, posted to Mathieu, "You're a true outlier.
Tryann Mathieu. Immediately ignore people around draft time who compare college prospects to you. One of the most unique players I've ever scouted. 1 of 1."
His consistency and durability have been critical factors for Mathieu's sustained success. He's played in all 34 games for New Orleans and continues to anchor Dennis Allen's secondary.
In 163 NFL games, Mathieu has amassed 776 tackles, 33 interceptions, 93 passes defended, four touchdowns, 11 sacks, 27 QB hits, five forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.
Arguing for or against Mathieu's ranking is subjective, but one thing is for sure: he has produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career.