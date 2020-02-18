Drew Brees announces he's returning for 2020

Drew Brees is returning to play football in 2020, and that's great news for the New Orleans Saints. The future Hall of Famer made the announcement on Tuesday morning via his personal Instagram account.

Brees said, "My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!"

There was a ton of mass speculation that Brees was seriously contemplating retirement, but none of it ended up being true. All along, the decision was up to Brees on returning, and he will be the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2020. He gives the team their best chance of making a legitimate Super Bowl run with the current core of players in the building.

There's still the matter of his contract to figure out, but that should play out just fine and save New Orleans a massive pile of dead money. We'll also have to see how the Saints attack the Taysom Hill angle, as he's set to become a restricted free agent when the new league year starts. Teddy Bridgewater, who sits and waits, figures to be the odd man out. There were reports of him commanding upwards of $30 million for a new contract, and there's no way the Saints could play in that space.

The Saints will also need to figure out how to attack free agency and get Brees receiving weapons in addition to Michael Thomas, Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara. There are plenty of options in the draft. New Orleans is picking 24th in the first round, but does not have a second round pick.