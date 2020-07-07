Saints Eyeing Up the Enemy: Denver Broncos

New Orleans has three consecutive road games during the 2020 season, a challenge that no other NFL team will face. The first of those road trips take place in Week 11 when the Saints travel to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos. This game will be just the 12th meeting between New Orleans and Denver, with the Broncos holding a 9-2 series advantage. Including a 5-1 record against New Orleans in Denver when the Saints only victory was a 30-28 win on 12/24/94, a game where New Orleans QB Jim Everett threw for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Saints have lost their last five games against the Broncos since that day, including a 34-14 defeat the last time they played in Denver on 10/28/12 and a controversial 25-23 loss the last time the two played in New Orleans on 11/13/16.

Nov 13, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson (52) and defensive end Jared Crick (93) force a fumble by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the fourth quarter of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Broncos defeated the Saints 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are high for Denver as they enter the 2020 season. The Broncos have not made the playoffs since a victory in Super Bowl 50 and have stumbled through three straight losing seasons. Denver won four of their last five games to finish 2019; however, GM John Elway appears to have finally found a capable quarterback to lead his squad after several flops at the position since Peyton Manning retired the Super Bowl win. The team spent its offseason surrounding second-year QB Drew Lock with additional weapons and hope that they still have enough pieces left on a once elite defense to make a move up in the AFC West standings. Here is a closer look at the Saints Week Eleven opponent.

DENVER BRONCOS

Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass as offensive guard Austin Schlottmann (71) defends in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Record: 7-9 (2nd; AFC West)

Head Coach: Vic Fangio (2nd season; 7-9 record)

2019 Offensive Statistics

17.6 points/game - 28th in the NFL

Total Yards = 28th

Passing Yards = 28th

Rushing Yards = 20th

2019 Defensive Statistics

19.8 points/game - 10th

Total Yards = 12th

Passing Yards = 11th

Rushing Yards = 16th

Offseason Losses: Joe Flacco (QB), Devontae Booker (RB), Andy Janovich (FB), Connor McGovern (G), Derek Wolfe (DE), Chris Harris Jr. (CB), Will Parks (S)

Offseason Additions: Melvin Gordon (RB), Graham Glasgow (G), Jurrell Casey (DT), Christian Covington (DT), A.J. Bouye (CB), Jerry Jeudy (WR-Rookie), KJ Hamler (WR-Rookie), Michael Ojemudia (CB-Rookie), Lloyd Cushenberry (C-Rookie), McTelvin Agim (DT-Rookie), Albert Okwuegbunam (TE-Rookie), Netane Muti (G-Rookie)

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a reception in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

An abysmal Denver offense that has scored over 30 points just four times in four years was last in passing touchdowns last year, 29th in 1st downs, and 30th in 3rd down conversions finally showed signs of life late in the year. Lock, a 2nd round draft choice last season, completed 64% of his passes while throwing 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while going 4-1 as a starter. The Broncos added a precise route runner in WR Jeudy with the 15th overall draft pick then a dynamic playmaker with Hamler in the second round. They join 3rd year WR Courtland Sutton, who had a breakout season with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six scores, underrated WR DaeSean Hamilton, and the team's 1st round pick last season TE Noah Fant to give Denver an upgraded corps of pass targets.

The Broncos surprised many when they signed former Chargers Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon in free agency. Denver already has a two-time 1,000-Yd rusher in Phillip Lindsay and versatile threat Royce Freeman at the position. They also signed the top interior offensive lineman in Glasgow and a potential starter in the rookie Cushenberry to open holes for their backs and upgrade pass protection for their young quarterback.

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The 61-Yr old HC Fangio, who was the Saints LB coach from 1986 to 1994 and the architect of the famous “Dome Patrol”, is one of the league's most respected defensive coaches. This Denver defense isn't the elite squad that carried the team to its most recent Super Bowl title but has several pieces that make them a tough unit. The Broncos have two dynamic edge rushers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who lead a defense that sacked opposing passers 40 times last year despite both of them limited by injury. They have questions upfront along the line but should be improved with the addition of Casey inside. Veteran SS Kareem Jackson continues to play at a top-level and teams with FS Justin Simmons to provide a dangerous duo. CB A.J. Bouye looks to return to the form that made him such a free agent prize just two years ago to offset the loss of CB Chris Harris and mentor a group of young and unproven cornerbacks.

Nov 13, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a throw against the Denver Broncos in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Broncos won, 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans QB Drew Brees has averaged 312 yards/game and has thrown six touchdowns in three outings against Denver as the Saints starter but has lost all three contests. Saints WR Michael Thomas had perhaps his worst game as a pro in the 2016 loss to Denver, catching 4 passes for 40 yards and losing two critical fumbles. He, along with former Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders, should enjoy a significant advantage against the Denver corners if New Orleans RT Ryan Ramczyk and LT Terron Armstead can protect Brees in their epic showdown against Miller and Chubb. Saints RB Alvin Kamara and his explosive receiving ability will be a challenge for Denver's linebackers. Still, New Orleans must also establish control of the line of scrimmage to run the ball and maintain balance effectively.

Nov 13, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive ends Cameron Jordan (94) and Paul Kruger (99) in the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Denver's depth at wide receiver will test the depth of the Saints secondary, but CB Marshon Lattimore and CB Janoris Jenkins are as good a tandem as any in the league. One major key will be if DE Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans pass rush to pressure the Drew Lock and force him into mistakes. A top-ranked Saints run defense led by LB Demario Davis must also contain Denver's deep running back group and force the young Lock into a one-dimensional attack. The Saints defense has made big plays on the road in recent seasons. Their ability to do so again in the first of three straight battles away from home could make the ultimate difference in an environment where the franchise has been historically unsuccessful.