A battle of two of the NFL's best teams will take place when the New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week Ten clash of top Super Bowl contenders. This game will be the 78th meeting between New Orleans and San Francisco, who were NFC West rivals from 1970 to 2002 until the Saints were moved into the newly formed NFC South in 2003. The 49ers hold a dominant 49-26-2 advantage in the rivalry all-time, which includes a 36-32 home victory in a 2012 Divisional Playoff thriller. San Francisco also holds a 26-14 advantage when these teams play in New Orleans, site of this showdown. That includes a 48-46 shootout win last season in New Orleans on December 8th, a loss that cost the Saints a first-round postseason bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits for the ball to be snapped in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Saints, San Francisco is among the top favorites to claim the league championship in 2019 after falling short in Super Bowl LIV a year ago. Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have built one of the league's best defenses with several underrated weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Offseason additions to their offense could make the 49ers even more formidable, although they may be without the services of 2nd-year wideout Deebo Samuel to start the year after surgery on a broken foot last month.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Record: 13-3 (1st; NFC West/NFC Champions)

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan (4th year; 23-25 record)

2019 Offensive Statistics

29.9 points/game - 2nd

Total Yards = 4th

Passing Yards = 13th

Rushing Yards = 2nd

2019 Defensive Statistics

19.4 points/game - 4th

Total Yards = 2nd

Passing Yards = 1st

Rushing Yards = 17th

Offseason Losses: Matt Breida (RB), Emmanuel Sanders (WR), Marquise Goodwin (WR), Joe Staley (LT), Deforest Buckner (DT)

Offseason Additions: Travis Benjamin (WR), Trent Williams (LT), Tom Compton (G), Javon Kinlaw (DT-Rookie), Brandon Aiyuk (WR-Rookie)

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is defended by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) after a reception late in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo came under criticism after a poor performance in the Super Bowl, leading some to question whether he is a championship-caliber quarterback. The 49ers resisted the temptation to pursue QB Tom Brady this offseason, showing faith in their 28-Yr old quarterback. Despite the injury to WR Samuel and the free-agent loss of WR Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with New Orleans, Garoppolo will have plenty of weapons. The 49ers have perhaps the best tight end in the game with the 26-Yr old TE George Kittle, a physical and athletic target who had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and 5 touchdowns despite missing two games last season.

San Francisco added a dynamic, open field threat in WR Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick of the 1st round of the draft. They hope for the continued development from 2018 2nd round WR Dante Pettis and fourth-year WR Kendrick Bourne in the absence of Samuel. A San Francisco offensive line that paved the way for the league's second-best running attack but surrendered 36 sacks suffered a big offseason blow at the retirement of LT Joe Staley. The 49ers responded by trading two mid-round draft picks to the Washington Redskins for 32-Yr old LT Trent Williams. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams sat out the 2019 season in a contract dispute but is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the league.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco has one of the most formidable defenses in the NFL thanks to a dominant defensive line, active and athletic linebackers, and underrated play from their aggressive secondary. They traded Deforest Buckner to the Colts this offseason but used the 1st round draft pick they got in return to select DT Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick. Kinlaw is expected to provide interior pressure on a Niners' line that sacked opposing quarterbacks 48 times in 2019, led by a disruptive foursome along the edge of DE Arik Armstead, DE Nick Bosa, DE Dee Ford, and DE Solomon Thomas. LB Kwon Alexander, LB Fred Warner, and LB Dre Greenlaw form a dynamic trio of linebackers who make plays all over the field. The veteran CB Richard Sherman and S Jimmie Ward lead a secondary that led the league in pass defense but slumped a bit late in the year. San Francisco has a stingy scoring defense and allowed over 30 points just three times in 2019, but the Saints rolled up a season-high 46 points during a game against them late in the year.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) defends in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers gave up 349 passing yards to Saints QB Drew Brees last season in the Week 14 meeting between the two teams, one of just four players to throw for over 300 yards against them all year. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in that game, and TE Jared Cook reeled in two scoring passes totaling 64 yards before leaving the game early on with a concussion. Thomas and Cook, along with RB Alvin Kamara, RB Latavius Murray, and newly added WR Emmanuel Sanders would test a San Francisco Francisco secondary that faltered down the stretch of last season. A spectacular New Orleans offensive line held the dominant 49ers defensive line without a sack in that meeting, a feat they must repeat for the Saints to have an efficient attack.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is defended by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) after a reception late in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A much-improved New Orleans defense gave up over 30 points just twice in 2019, but one of those was a season-worst 48 in that December loss to the 49ers. San Francisco rolled up over 500 yards of total offense in that contest, including 162 rushing yards and 349 through the air from Garoppolo. New Orleans pressured the San Francisco passer, sacking him 3 times, but failings in their secondary led to several critical big plays. A usually stout Saints rush defense must hold up better against the 49ers in this matchup to put more pressure on Garoppolo to make plays. WR Deebo Samuel could be back in the lineup by this mid-November showdown. Still, the New Orleans defense must also contain the talented TE Kittle, likely with a combined effort from DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S Malcolm Jenkins, and LB Demario Davis.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws while offensive guard Nick Easton (62) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) block in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

For older fans of the Saints, the great 49er dynasty teams of the 1980s and early 1990s continue to haunt them. San Francisco has continued to stonewall the New Orleans franchise to this day, snuffing out a probable Super Bowl appearance with the 2012 playoff defeat and snuffing out their hopes of postseason home-field advantage last year. Just like last year and most meetings between these two teams through the mid-'80s and early 1990s, this Week Ten showdown of two of the NFL's best teams could once again establish dominance during the 2020 postseason.