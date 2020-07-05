Eyeing Up the Enemy: San Francisco 49ers
Bob Rose
A battle of two of the NFL's best teams will take place when the New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week Ten clash of top Super Bowl contenders. This game will be the 78th meeting between New Orleans and San Francisco, who were NFC West rivals from 1970 to 2002 until the Saints were moved into the newly formed NFC South in 2003. The 49ers hold a dominant 49-26-2 advantage in the rivalry all-time, which includes a 36-32 home victory in a 2012 Divisional Playoff thriller. San Francisco also holds a 26-14 advantage when these teams play in New Orleans, site of this showdown. That includes a 48-46 shootout win last season in New Orleans on December 8th, a loss that cost the Saints a first-round postseason bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Like the Saints, San Francisco is among the top favorites to claim the league championship in 2019 after falling short in Super Bowl LIV a year ago. Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have built one of the league's best defenses with several underrated weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Offseason additions to their offense could make the 49ers even more formidable, although they may be without the services of 2nd-year wideout Deebo Samuel to start the year after surgery on a broken foot last month.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2019 Record: 13-3 (1st; NFC West/NFC Champions)
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan (4th year; 23-25 record)
2019 Offensive Statistics
- 29.9 points/game - 2nd
- Total Yards = 4th
- Passing Yards = 13th
- Rushing Yards = 2nd
2019 Defensive Statistics
- 19.4 points/game - 4th
- Total Yards = 2nd
- Passing Yards = 1st
- Rushing Yards = 17th
Offseason Losses: Matt Breida (RB), Emmanuel Sanders (WR), Marquise Goodwin (WR), Joe Staley (LT), Deforest Buckner (DT)
Offseason Additions: Travis Benjamin (WR), Trent Williams (LT), Tom Compton (G), Javon Kinlaw (DT-Rookie), Brandon Aiyuk (WR-Rookie)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo came under criticism after a poor performance in the Super Bowl, leading some to question whether he is a championship-caliber quarterback. The 49ers resisted the temptation to pursue QB Tom Brady this offseason, showing faith in their 28-Yr old quarterback. Despite the injury to WR Samuel and the free-agent loss of WR Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with New Orleans, Garoppolo will have plenty of weapons. The 49ers have perhaps the best tight end in the game with the 26-Yr old TE George Kittle, a physical and athletic target who had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and 5 touchdowns despite missing two games last season.
San Francisco added a dynamic, open field threat in WR Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick of the 1st round of the draft. They hope for the continued development from 2018 2nd round WR Dante Pettis and fourth-year WR Kendrick Bourne in the absence of Samuel. A San Francisco offensive line that paved the way for the league's second-best running attack but surrendered 36 sacks suffered a big offseason blow at the retirement of LT Joe Staley. The 49ers responded by trading two mid-round draft picks to the Washington Redskins for 32-Yr old LT Trent Williams. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams sat out the 2019 season in a contract dispute but is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the league.
San Francisco has one of the most formidable defenses in the NFL thanks to a dominant defensive line, active and athletic linebackers, and underrated play from their aggressive secondary. They traded Deforest Buckner to the Colts this offseason but used the 1st round draft pick they got in return to select DT Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick. Kinlaw is expected to provide interior pressure on a Niners' line that sacked opposing quarterbacks 48 times in 2019, led by a disruptive foursome along the edge of DE Arik Armstead, DE Nick Bosa, DE Dee Ford, and DE Solomon Thomas. LB Kwon Alexander, LB Fred Warner, and LB Dre Greenlaw form a dynamic trio of linebackers who make plays all over the field. The veteran CB Richard Sherman and S Jimmie Ward lead a secondary that led the league in pass defense but slumped a bit late in the year. San Francisco has a stingy scoring defense and allowed over 30 points just three times in 2019, but the Saints rolled up a season-high 46 points during a game against them late in the year.
The 49ers gave up 349 passing yards to Saints QB Drew Brees last season in the Week 14 meeting between the two teams, one of just four players to throw for over 300 yards against them all year. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in that game, and TE Jared Cook reeled in two scoring passes totaling 64 yards before leaving the game early on with a concussion. Thomas and Cook, along with RB Alvin Kamara, RB Latavius Murray, and newly added WR Emmanuel Sanders would test a San Francisco Francisco secondary that faltered down the stretch of last season. A spectacular New Orleans offensive line held the dominant 49ers defensive line without a sack in that meeting, a feat they must repeat for the Saints to have an efficient attack.
A much-improved New Orleans defense gave up over 30 points just twice in 2019, but one of those was a season-worst 48 in that December loss to the 49ers. San Francisco rolled up over 500 yards of total offense in that contest, including 162 rushing yards and 349 through the air from Garoppolo. New Orleans pressured the San Francisco passer, sacking him 3 times, but failings in their secondary led to several critical big plays. A usually stout Saints rush defense must hold up better against the 49ers in this matchup to put more pressure on Garoppolo to make plays. WR Deebo Samuel could be back in the lineup by this mid-November showdown. Still, the New Orleans defense must also contain the talented TE Kittle, likely with a combined effort from DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S Malcolm Jenkins, and LB Demario Davis.
For older fans of the Saints, the great 49er dynasty teams of the 1980s and early 1990s continue to haunt them. San Francisco has continued to stonewall the New Orleans franchise to this day, snuffing out a probable Super Bowl appearance with the 2012 playoff defeat and snuffing out their hopes of postseason home-field advantage last year. Just like last year and most meetings between these two teams through the mid-'80s and early 1990s, this Week Ten showdown of two of the NFL's best teams could once again establish dominance during the 2020 postseason.