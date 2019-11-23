Saints News
NFC South Fantasy Football Forecast (Week 12)

Kyle T. Mosley

NFC South Fantasy Forecast for Week 12 by Saints News Network & NFL Huddle Podcast Host, Frank Jones.

Brees leads Saints over Panthers
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers at Saints (Sunday 12:00 PM CST) 

New Orleans

Start: QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, RB Alex Kamara, K 

Will Lutz and Saints Defense

Flex: RB Latavius Murray, and TE Jarred Cook

Sit: WR's Ted Ginn and Tre’Quan Smith

Significant injuries: RB Zach Line (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) Questionable

Davenport sacks Kyle Allen
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers

Start: RB Christian McCaffrey, K Joey Slye

Flex: RB Ronald Jones and

Sit: QB Kyle Allen, RB Peyton Barber, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Greg Olson

Significant injuries: None

Matt Ryan in Tampa
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers at Falcons (Sunday 12:00 PM CST)

Tampa

Start: WR's Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Flex: RB Ronald Jones and TE Cameron Brate

Sit: RB Payton Barber, and TE OJ Howard

Significant injuries: None

Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta

Start: QB Matt Ryann, WR's Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and Falcons Defense

Flex: WR Russell Gage

Sit: RBs Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill

Significant injuries: TE Austin Hooper (MCL) and RB Devonta Freeman (Foot)

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 12

Dr.C
1 2

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams in Week 12 of the regular season by Saints News Network/SI.

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Panthers vs Saints Preview - Scott Hamilton, Guest

Kyle T. Mosley
2 1

Bayou Blitz Podcast with Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley will preview the Saints-Panthers game and Panthers Team Channel/SI Writer, Scott Hamilton, joins the broadcast.

Saints Defense can Respectfully Shutdown Christian McCaffrey's Big Plays

Aaron S. Miller
3 2

The New Orleans Saints will have the difficult task of stopping Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on Sunday in the Mercerdes-Benz Superdome.

Five Reasons Why Re-Signing Eli Apple Should Be An Offseason Priority

Bob Rose
0

Why the Saints should focus on retaining one of their defensive stars in Eli Apple.

Saints-Panthers Final Injury Report & Transactions

Kyle T. Mosley
0

The Injury Report and Transaction Updates for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers before the Sunday NFC South Contest.

Saints Michael Thomas Keeps Ballin', Making History, and NFL Fans are Buzzin'

Kyle T. Mosley
3 1

Saints Michael Thomas history making performances in New Orleans are outstanding and NFL fans are starting to take notice.

Saints Get a Great Welcome at Hotel by Tampa High School Band after Bucs Game

Kyle T. Mosley
2

Saints Get a Great Welcome at Hotel by Tampa High School Band after Bucs Win

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints DB's Played with Swagger! (WWL, Bobby Hebert) “I thought the secondary played with a lot of…

3

Saints Angel of the Week: Dr. Nicole Jackson, A Veterans Day Gift of a Smile (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
3 4

Our Saints Angel of the Week is Dentist, Dr. Nicole Jackson, an Air Force Veteran and true angel in the New Orleans community for veterans.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers Preview

Bob Rose
0

Important NFC South battle is vital to both teams in their pursuit of a playoff berth.