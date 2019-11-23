NFC South Fantasy Football Forecast (Week 12)
NFC South Fantasy Forecast for Week 12 by Saints News Network & NFL Huddle Podcast Host, Frank Jones.
Panthers at Saints (Sunday 12:00 PM CST)
New Orleans
Start: QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, RB Alex Kamara, K
Will Lutz and Saints Defense
Flex: RB Latavius Murray, and TE Jarred Cook
Sit: WR's Ted Ginn and Tre’Quan Smith
Significant injuries: RB Zach Line (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) Questionable
Panthers
Start: RB Christian McCaffrey, K Joey Slye
Flex: RB Ronald Jones and
Sit: QB Kyle Allen, RB Peyton Barber, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Greg Olson
Significant injuries: None
Buccaneers at Falcons (Sunday 12:00 PM CST)
Tampa
Start: WR's Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Flex: RB Ronald Jones and TE Cameron Brate
Sit: RB Payton Barber, and TE OJ Howard
Significant injuries: None
Atlanta
Start: QB Matt Ryann, WR's Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and Falcons Defense
Flex: WR Russell Gage
Sit: RBs Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill
Significant injuries: TE Austin Hooper (MCL) and RB Devonta Freeman (Foot)