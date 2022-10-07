Former Saints Players in the News - Oct. 7

A pair of former New Orleans Saints teammates are in the news this week.

Drew Brees

The future Hall of Famer didn't guarantee a return to the broadcast booth, but he didn't rule out another go on TV. Could the Mannings recruit him on "Manningcast?"

“From my perspective, I just watch a game totally different than probably most people,” Brees told Rob Maadi on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “It’s hard to just sit back and watch it as a fan. You’re so analytical with everything. You put yourself in the moment at all times. And I think that’s a really interesting perspective for fans to hear."

The New Orleans fans still are clamoring for Brees to return to the Saints lineup. One thing he said may have given insight into what the All-Pro QB was battling - health-wise.

“If my arm wasn’t put together with 13 anchors, I’d play until I was 45," Brees shared with Maadi.

After his dazzling display of being an elite quarterback, most forget how his days in San Diego ended and made his way to New Orleans via the Miami physicians (who told the Dolphins not to sign Brees).

After becoming the first NFL quarterback to pass for over 80,000 yards with 571 touchdowns, Brees deserves the opportunity to spend time with his wife, three boys, and a girl.

An NFC South footnote: Tom Brady took longer to eclipse Brees' numbers. Fact.

Junior Gallette

Former defensive end Junior Galette has made inauspicious news. The Miami Beach Police department arrested him for failing to have a "valid driver's license." Galette had a once-promising career in New Orleans as an edge rusher accounting for 128 tackles, 31.5 sacks, four passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. Unfortunately, Galette's football career ended in Washington for various reasons after the 2017 season.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Seattle Seahawks in Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 9. Vegas has the Saints as a 5.5 point favorite.