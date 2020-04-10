Saints News Network
Ex-Saints WR Brandin Cooks traded to Houston Texans

Kyle T. Mosley

Former New Orleans Saints WR Brandin Cooks has been traded for a third time since the team selected him as their first-round draft choice in the 2014 NFL Draft.  The Los Angeles Rams sent Cooks to the Houston Texans in a trade on April 9, 2020.   The teams swapped draft picks where the Texans gave the Rams their 2020 2nd round (57th overall) pick in exchange for Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick.  The Texans' acquisition of Cooks was a necessity after GM/HC Bill O'Brien shipped-off former 2013 first-round choice DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. 

Houston Chronicle's Columnist John McClain tweeted the following on the Brandin Cooks trade:

Since Cooks' arrival in New Orleans and his infamous "closed mouths don't get fed" comments to Saints reporters in the 2016 regular season.  New Orleans traded Cooks to the New England Patriots for their #32 overall draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.  NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport wrote Cooks chronicled his frustrations with the Saints in a meeting with HC Sean Payton in 2016.  

Cooks was successful at each of his NFL stints.  His three seasons in New Orleans, Cooks hauled in 215 receptions, 2,861 yards, 20 TDs (receiving), and 1 TD (rushing).  His longest TD was a 98 yard pass from Brees in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a wild contest versus the Oakland Raiders.  The Patriots did not consistently use Cooks' speed and quickness with QB Tom Brady.   He finished his career with the Pats on 65 catches, 1,082 yards, and 7 TDs.  New England lost Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles were S Malcolm Jenkins knocked Cooks out of the game after a hard tackle.  Cooks had 1 reception for 23 yards and 1 rush for 1 yard in the game.  The Rams traded for Cooks the next season where his production yielded 122 receptions, 1,787 yards, 7 TDs (receiving), and 1 TD (rushing).  

Brandin Cooks' best years were in a Saints uniform.  The Texans hope Cooks can give their receiving corps stability for QB Deshaun Watson.  In return, Cooks may find a stable home with the Houston Texans.

