Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson 249th on Forbes 400 List

Forbes recently released their 39th annual 400 Richest People in America column for 2020, which calculates the net worth of individuals using a variety of methods. The list starts at 700, and is then trimmed down to assign each individual a philanthropy and self-made score using their particular methodology. With all that being said, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson comes in at No. 249 on the list with a $3.3 billion net worth.

The Forbes 400 is a list of American citizens who own assets in the U.S. Our estimates are a snapshot of each member’s wealth as of July 24, 2020; we used closing stock prices and currency exchange rates from that day.

Last year, Benson was at $3.1 billion in October's Forbes 400. Benson, now age 73, is the 8th-highest in the sports industry, with Jerry Jones topping the list at $8.6 billion. Here's how the complete Top 10 look in the sports world, with their overall ranking.

Jerry Jones, 56th - $8.6 billion Stanley Kroenke, 59th - $8.3 billion Robert Kraft, 93rd - $6.6 billion Arthur Blank, 105th - $6.1 billion Stephen Bisciotti, 154th - $4.6 billion Janice McNair, 197th - $3.9 billion Arturo Moreno, 238th - $3.4 billion Gayle Benson, 249th - $3.3 billion Denise York and family, 260th - $3.2 billion James Irsay, 278th - $3 billion

Benson was in the news recently due to testing positive for the coronavirus at the end of August, but has since recovered and made her presence felt at a recent Saints practice. She has led and continues to lead many endeavors in the community in various ways, including a recent donation of $500,000 for Hurricane Laura victims. Benson is beloved around the Gulf Coast region, and continues to pick up where her late husband Tom Benson left off.