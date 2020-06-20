"I'm a CEO now, and that blows my mind, I'm trying to stay humble, but at the same time it's hard to take it all in. It's just a blessing." DB Justin Hardee, Sr. on becoming a CEO

Saints DB Justin Hardee “cut the ribbon” on his first Papa John’s store on Thursday. The store, located 3001 Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, had delayed its grand opening about a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardee, with his son on his shoulders, was at a loss for words. "Unfortunately my mom isn’t here, but my father was able to come and see my dream come true," said Hardee. The UDFA from Illinois, who lost his mother in 2013, knows his mom is smiling down on him as he continues his goal of creating generational wealth past football.

"My mom, I want to do so much for her. I want to be the best human being, the best football player, the best businessman, for her. I want to do so much. I wish she was here to see it all. Since she's not, I've got to do everything I can [to do] the right things, I've got so much more in store." - Justin Hardee on the impact of his mother

The idea to open up a store came back in 2017, Hardee’s rookie year. Hardee joined teammates Ted Ginn Jr. & Marshon Lattimore at a charity event in December that Papa John’s catered. It was there that Hardee thought of becoming a minority owner of Papa John’s. The idea sparked his interest, and Hardee reached out to DB Malcolm Jenkins, who owns Papa John’s stores.

The project took over a year but was “worth it” according to the Saints DB. “This whole process and just going through this quarantine and everything slowed it down, so it was crazy, but it was definitely worth the wait.”

Entering the NFL with three college degrees, including two Master’s degrees, it is no surprise to see Hardee exploring endeavors for post-football life. However, Hardee does not want to stop with one store. The Saints Special Teams ace’s goal is 20 stores and to explore other business opportunities.

"How can I be sitting here with three degrees and really not have nothing else, not really be getting money from another stream. I just told myself I wanted to be an off-the-field millionaire, just without ball. I want to go crazy on the field as well, but I feel like I was just raised different." - Saints DB Justin Hardee

You can visit Hardee's Papa John's store at:

3001 Tulane Avenue New Orleans, LA.

Use the promo code: JUSTINHARDEE online for a special offer.

