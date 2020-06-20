Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Undrafted to CEO: Saints Justin Hardee opens Papa John's in Mid-City

BtBoylan

"I'm a CEO now, and that blows my mind, I'm trying to stay humble, but at the same time it's hard to take it all in. It's just a blessing."  DB Justin Hardee, Sr. on becoming a CEO

Saints DB Justin Hardee “cut the ribbon” on his first Papa John’s store on Thursday. The store, located 3001 Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, had delayed its grand opening about a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardee, with his son on his shoulders, was at a loss for words. "Unfortunately my mom isn’t here, but my father was able to come and see my dream come true," said Hardee. The UDFA from Illinois, who lost his mother in 2013, knows his mom is smiling down on him as he continues his goal of creating generational wealth past football. 

"My mom, I want to do so much for her. I want to be the best human being, the best football player, the best businessman, for her. I want to do so much. I wish she was here to see it all. Since she's not, I've got to do everything I can [to do] the right things, I've got so much more in store." - Justin Hardee on the impact of his mother

The idea to open up a store came back in 2017, Hardee’s rookie year. Hardee joined teammates Ted Ginn Jr. & Marshon Lattimore at a charity event in December that Papa John’s catered. It was there that Hardee thought of becoming a minority owner of Papa John’s. The idea sparked his interest, and Hardee reached out to DB Malcolm Jenkins, who owns Papa John’s stores. 

The project took over a year but was “worth it” according to the Saints DB. “This whole process and just going through this quarantine and everything slowed it down, so it was crazy, but it was definitely worth the wait.”

Entering the NFL with three college degrees, including two Master’s degrees, it is no surprise to see Hardee exploring endeavors for post-football life. However, Hardee does not want to stop with one store. The Saints Special Teams ace’s goal is 20 stores and to explore other business opportunities. 

You can visit Hardee's Papa John's store at:

3001 Tulane Avenue New Orleans, LA. 

Use the promo code: JUSTINHARDEE online for a special offer. 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Saints make a trade for S Jamal Adams?  Well, I'm glad you asked!

Does it make sense for the New Orleans Saints to pursue New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams in a trade?

Kyle T. Mosley

Superdome renovations will continue after multiple workers contract COVID-19

32 Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation workers have contracted COVID-19.

Dr.C

by

JMcGuan

Saints Coaches are impressed with Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints OC Pete Carmichael said Tuesday, "there's a lot to be excited about and we're looking forward to working with him."

BtBoylan

by

broncofan55555

Saints Notes & Quotes: Trump/Brees, NFL in 2020?, Hardee is a CEO, Saints-Catholic Church on SI

The New Orleans Saints organization and players have been rather quiet this week. However President Trump continued his criticism of Drew Brees, SI covers the Saints & Catholic Church, Dr. Fauci speaks, and Saints DB Justin Hardee, Sr. opens new business in New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Offense will be Balanced and Prolific with these Role Players

The New Orleans Saints role players will make significant contributions to the offense in 2020 for Head Coach Sean Payton.

Bob Rose

by

JMcGuan

Drew Brees and his foundation opens Food Bank and surpasses $40M in donations

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and wife Britanny have opened a food bank in Lafayette, LA.

BtBoylan

3 Saints Newcomers to watch at Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints welcome a handful of new faces to the team during the offseason. These three new faces are ones to watch out for in July's training camp.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Will Get a Dominant Alvin Kamara in 2020

We should expect Alvin Kamara to again be one of the league's most productive offensive players again in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Biggest Saints questions: Can New Orleans four-peat the NFC South?

The New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to do something that's never been done in the NFC South this season, and that's win a fourth-straight division title. It might be their toughest road yet.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

CNN hires Saints Malcolm Jenkins as Contributor on Social Justice

New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes the first athlete, still in his playing career, to join CNN as a contributor.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan