Roman Harper is leaving WDSU in New Orleans to Co-Host "SEC Nation" with Laura Rutledge and fellow SEC stars Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers.

Roman Harper is leaving WDSU in New Orleans to Co-Host "SEC Nation" with Laura Rutledge and fellow SEC stars Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers. The former New Orleans Saints and Alabama Crimson Tide Safety will be a member of ESPN's SEC Nation. The network is changing his line-up for the 2020 College Football Season. The SEC's version of College Gameday added former Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers and former Alabama SS Roman Harper as analysts for the upcoming season. The two former SEC stars will replace Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, who will remain with the ESPN, but on other platforms. The ESPN Network initially offered the position to another former Saints player, TE Benjamin Watson. Watson declined the offer.

Harper spent the last two years covering his former team with New Orleans' local news station WDSU. The Saints on 6 analyst will make his national TV debut covering the conference that made him a 2x All-SEC selection in 2004 & 2005.

Harper was a member of Sean Payton's inaugural draft class as Head Coach. The 2006 NFL Draft's 43rd overall pick played 11 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans (9) and Carolina (2). Harper finished his NFL career with 818 total tackles, 18 sacks, 15 FF, and 11 INT. The former Safety was selected twice to the Pro-Bowl selection in 2009 & 2010, and he played in two Super Bowls (XLIV - Saints & 50 - Panthers). In Super Bowl XLIV, he led the Saints with 8 tackles in the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory over the Colts, 31-17.

