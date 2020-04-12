The New Orleans Saints, along with the other NFL teams, have players on their roster that may not have yet produced at a high level or will move to different roles this upcoming season. These hidden gems may not yet be household names but could be a key to their team’s success in 2020.

In honor of the Easter holiday, here are a few of the hidden “Easter Eggs” on the New Orleans Saints roster.

Deonte Harris, WR/KR

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punt returner Deonte Harris (11) carries the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ersat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Harris showcased his gamebreaking ability on special teams during his All-Pro rookie year. He averaged 26.8 yards per kickoff return, 9.4 yards per punt return, led the NFL in punt return yardage, returned one punt for a touchdown and broke several more returns for long gains. Harris was used sparingly on offense during the year, catching six passes for 24 yards. He showed off his deep speed during the Saints first-round playoff loss to Minnesota though, hauling in a 50-Yd. bomb.

We should expect Head Coach Sean Payton to use his playmaker on more offensive snaps in 2020. The 5’6 170-Lb. Harris is too valuable to the special teams though and too small to take every down pounding. He can still add electricity to the offense with his dynamic open field abilities as a runner and blazing speed to threaten a defense deep.

Latavius Murray, RB

Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was an important contributor to the Saints offense in 2019, but some believe that he wasn’t used enough. Murray had 637 yards rushing and five touchdowns for New Orleans last season, adding 34 receptions for 235 yards and another score. He’s a powerful runner between the tackles with a good burst of speed in the open field that has underrated receiving ability.

Latavius Murray isn’t the versatile threat to a defense that Alvin Kamara is, but can shoulder the load of a primary running back. He's a former 1,000 yard rusher and had two 100-Yd. games for the Saints when Kamara missed time with injuries last season. Murray won’t take the bulk of the touches away from Kamara, but we should expect him to be a bigger part of the New Orleans attack this season.

Carl Granderson, DE

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pressures in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Legal issues not only prevented the talented Granderson from being drafted last season but also forced him to miss a portion of his rookie campaign. Once those were behind him, the 6’5 260-Lb end showed exciting potential. He appeared in eight games and recorded a quarterback sack, 3 pressures, and 11 tackles with limited snaps.

Granderson is a long-armed pass rusher with a good burst of speed around the edge. Look for him to be a bigger factor on passing downs for the Saints defense after a full offseason in the New Orleans system.

Deatrick Nichols, CB

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Wildcats tight end Brandon Barnes (82) runs the ball against Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols (32) during the third quarter in a XFL football game at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nichols had a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after entering the league undrafted out of South Florida. He would join the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL for that league’s inaugural season earlier this year. Nichols quickly became one of the new league’s best defensive players, leading the XFL with 3 interceptions in five games before signing with the Saints after the league suspended operations.

Nichols is unproven at the NFL level, but is a combative cornerback who plays his best in the slot. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was the team’s best slot defender in 2019, but the Saints could use another reliable defensive back in this spot. Nichols will try to earn a role in the Saints defensive backfield and provide depth to a thin position on the roster.

The Easter holiday has a different feel to it with most of the world being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. We hope that you’re able to place all that aside to enjoy the holiday with your family and friends while we wait for the world to return to a sense of normalcy.

Happy Easter to all of you from all of us at the Saints News Network!