Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Sean Payton believes Taysom Hill "has earned" Saints #2 QB Job

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that QB Taysom Hill is moving up on the team's depth chart.  In an interview with WWL Radio, Payton says that “He (Hill) has earned that opportunity to be our 2”.   Hill, 29, only attempted thirteen passes in the 2019 regular season completing six. 

The “Jack of All Saints” got a taste for what life as a true backup QB is when starting QB Drew Brees went down in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.  QB Teddy Bridgewater started the next five games of the regular season with Hill as the designated backup QB.  During that time Hill's number of snaps decreased.  Hill averaged 9.8 offensive and 6.2 special teams plays per game in those five games. In comparison, the 11 games in which Brees started at quarterback, Hill averaged 17.4 offensive and 23.2 special teams plays per game.

Saints QB Taysom Hill scores Touchdown against Atlanta Falcons
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates after he scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Thus begging the question...

According to Sean Payton the answer is no, New Orleans would not compromise the versatility of Hill with the promotion.

“He has also earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a No. 1 and what I mean by that is whether you call him a wide receiver, tight end or a specialist... also a quarterback. Yeah, he is going to play, he is too good a football player and he is one of our better football players and because of that more than likely you’re going to need a third quarterback dressed on the sidelines. But I would say coming into the season he is going to be our second string quarterback and obviously play a number of snaps not only at quarterback but other positions."  Sean Payton's interview

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Click Here for the snippet of Sean Payton's interview and Interact with our writers! Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Orleans Saints grant extensions to Season Ticket Holders

The New Orleans Saints season ticket holder have been granted an extension by the organization due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr.C

by

Dr.C

Drew Brees and family to donate $5 million to state of Louisiana in 2020

The Drew Brees family is donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help combat COVID-19, providing over 10,000 meals daily to those in need.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Saints Reach New Deal with Janoris Jenkins

New Orleans adds two years onto the contract of one of their best defenders. Save cap space in the process.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Jake Fromm: Possible Draft Steal for Saints at QB

The Saints could find their next franchise quarterback after the first-round of this year's NFL draft in former University of Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Signing free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders will change Saints draft strategy

When New Orleans signed free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, this acquisition opened the door for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to consider selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Bob Rose

by

SaintsNews

Three Backup QB Options for Saints

Following the departure of Teddy Bridgewater the New Orleans Saints have a void to fill at backup. Saints News Network analyzes three possible fits for the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

Fontan

Brees and Saints remain favorites despite Brady's arrival to the NFC South

The rivalries within the NFC South have always been likened to college football in the south, where the traditions between teams and fans are bitter, tense, and epic. The 2020 NFC South will not be any different. The new faces entering the NFC South will keep these traditions alive and kicking, but new twists.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

Emmanuel Sanders couldn't pass up opportunity the Saints presented

Emmanuel Sanders spoke very highly of Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and how he plans to do whatever it takes to help the Saints reach their ultimate goal.

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55

Former XFL Roughnecks star Deatrick Nichols had suitors, but chose Saints as best fit

Deatrick Nichols made his mark in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks, which ultimately helped him land with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Jenkins' restructured contract strengthens Saints' Defensive Backs in 2020

New Orleans Saints restructured CB Janoris Jenkins' contract to help solidify the team's defensive backfield in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose