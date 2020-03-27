Sean Payton believes Taysom Hill "has earned" Saints #2 QB Job

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that QB Taysom Hill is moving up on the team's depth chart. In an interview with WWL Radio, Payton says that “He (Hill) has earned that opportunity to be our 2”. Hill, 29, only attempted thirteen passes in the 2019 regular season completing six.

The “Jack of All Saints” got a taste for what life as a true backup QB is when starting QB Drew Brees went down in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. QB Teddy Bridgewater started the next five games of the regular season with Hill as the designated backup QB. During that time Hill's number of snaps decreased. Hill averaged 9.8 offensive and 6.2 special teams plays per game in those five games. In comparison, the 11 games in which Brees started at quarterback, Hill averaged 17.4 offensive and 23.2 special teams plays per game.

With Hill moving into the role of the No. 2 QB on the depth chart, will his numbers dip as they did in weeks 3-8 last season?

According to Sean Payton the answer is no, New Orleans would not compromise the versatility of Hill with the promotion.

“He has also earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a No. 1 and what I mean by that is whether you call him a wide receiver, tight end or a specialist... also a quarterback. Yeah, he is going to play, he is too good a football player and he is one of our better football players and because of that more than likely you’re going to need a third quarterback dressed on the sidelines. But I would say coming into the season he is going to be our second string quarterback and obviously play a number of snaps not only at quarterback but other positions." Sean Payton's interview

