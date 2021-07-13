ICYMI: Kamara's Grind, Granderson's Spin Move, Cam's Podcast, Paul Orndorff, NOLA The Best NFL Travel City

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

ICYMI: Brees Signs Deal, Kamara & Granderson Grind, Cam-Mark's TrussLevelz, Paul Orndorff, NOLA-Best Travel City

New Orleans Saints ICYMI news and updates from the weekend of July 9 to July 12 with Brees, Kamara, Granderson, Cam, Paul Orndoff, and Best NFL Travel site
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints ICYMI news and updates from the weekend of July 9 to July 12 with Brees, Kamara, Granderson, Cam, Paul Orndoff, and Best NFL Travel site.

Saints Cam Jordan

CAM JORDAN ON GMFB

Did Cam speak with GMFB co-host Nat Burleson to talk Saints football without Brees, QB battle, and Happy Gilmore? Yes! In classic Cam Jordan style. The video is below.

ALVIN KAMARA IS LEVELING UP!

Dr. Reef has All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, improving his multi-planar core stability and coordination exercises on a Revolution Balance board.

Saints #1 NFL Destination

SAINTS TOP IN SPORTS TRAVEL

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe ranked the best NFL destinations for travelers and fans. New Orleans is No. 1 on his list of top sites. The citizens of New Orleans, Saints fans, and Who Dats deliver the best atmosphere of all of the NFL games I have personally witnessed in my lifetime.

"It is really hard to have a bad time in New Orleans. Incredible food, incredible culture and nightlife, and most everything is walkable, including the stadium. On game day, the atmosphere inside the Superdome is always loud and supercharged."

Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram - TrussLevelz Podcast

TRUSSLEVELZ PODCAST SEASON 2

Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram will debut Season 2 of the 'TrussLevelz Podcast."

Paul Orndorff, Saints

PAUL ORNDORFF

We didn't have the mega wrestling events until the late '70s and '80s while growing up in New Orleans. But our Monday nights at the Municipal Auditorium were filled with The Junk Yard Dog, Andre The Giant, and a guy like Paul Orndorff! 

Paul-Orndorff - Copy

Before becoming a colossal wrestling star, New Orleans drafted him as a running back in the 12th round (289th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft. 

He never played for the Saints due to a failed physical. Rest Well, Mr. Orndorff.

Granderson Sacks Brady

CARL GRANDERSON KEEPS GRINDIN'

The third-year defensive end's workouts may have DC Dennis Allen giving him a significant role in the Saints' defensive end rotation. Granderson is still training with DLineVids ahead of training camp. He's working on the outside spin move to his arsenal.

Erik McCoy and Drew Brees

MORE BREES ENDORSEMENTS

PointsBet has signed Drew Brees as a spokesperson, making him the linchpin in NBC’s exclusive relationship with PointsBet. Brees, who this football season is debuting as an NBC analyst, will receive equity in the Australian-born sportsbook in addition to cash fees.

www.GetSaintsNews.com | Subscribe to Newsletter

Follow Kyle T. Mosley on Twitter @KTMOZE!

Read More Saints News:

SAINTS ICYMI
News

ICYMI: Kamara's Grind, Granderson's Spin Move, Cam's Podcast, Paul Orndorff, NOLA The Best NFL Travel City

USATSI_10533383_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' DB P.J. Williams is on the Hot Seat to Perform in 2021

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (7)
Training Camp

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #62 Nick Easton

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (8)
Training Camp

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #61 Joel Hilgenburg

Benson Tribute
Editorial / Opinion

Remembering Tom Benson's Legacy on His Birthday

USATSI_10181641_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

4 Saints Veterans Who Could Be On The Bubble In Training Camp

Many Saints of New Orleans Offensive Line
Editorial / Opinion

The Many Saints of New Orleans: The Offensive Lineman - Armstead, Peat, McCoy, Ruiz, and Ramczyk

Drew Brees celebrates a Touchdown over Atlanta
News

Drew Brees to join NBC Sports Team