ICYMI: Kamara's Grind, Granderson's Spin Move, Cam's Podcast, Paul Orndorff, NOLA The Best NFL Travel City

New Orleans Saints ICYMI news and updates from the weekend of July 9 to July 12 with Brees, Kamara, Granderson, Cam, Paul Orndoff, and Best NFL Travel site.

CAM JORDAN ON GMFB

Did Cam speak with GMFB co-host Nat Burleson to talk Saints football without Brees, QB battle, and Happy Gilmore? Yes! In classic Cam Jordan style. The video is below.

ALVIN KAMARA IS LEVELING UP!

Dr. Reef has All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, improving his multi-planar core stability and coordination exercises on a Revolution Balance board.

SAINTS TOP IN SPORTS TRAVEL

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe ranked the best NFL destinations for travelers and fans. New Orleans is No. 1 on his list of top sites. The citizens of New Orleans, Saints fans, and Who Dats deliver the best atmosphere of all of the NFL games I have personally witnessed in my lifetime.

"It is really hard to have a bad time in New Orleans. Incredible food, incredible culture and nightlife, and most everything is walkable, including the stadium. On game day, the atmosphere inside the Superdome is always loud and supercharged."

Credit: TrussLevelz Podcast

TRUSSLEVELZ PODCAST SEASON 2

Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram will debut Season 2 of the 'TrussLevelz Podcast."

Credit: Tampa Bay Tribune archive

PAUL ORNDORFF

We didn't have the mega wrestling events until the late '70s and '80s while growing up in New Orleans. But our Monday nights at the Municipal Auditorium were filled with The Junk Yard Dog, Andre The Giant, and a guy like Paul Orndorff!

Before becoming a colossal wrestling star, New Orleans drafted him as a running back in the 12th round (289th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft.

He never played for the Saints due to a failed physical. Rest Well, Mr. Orndorff.

Credit: USA Today Sports

CARL GRANDERSON KEEPS GRINDIN'

The third-year defensive end's workouts may have DC Dennis Allen giving him a significant role in the Saints' defensive end rotation. Granderson is still training with DLineVids ahead of training camp. He's working on the outside spin move to his arsenal.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings as center Erik McCoy (78) blocks. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

MORE BREES ENDORSEMENTS

PointsBet has signed Drew Brees as a spokesperson, making him the linchpin in NBC’s exclusive relationship with PointsBet. Brees, who this football season is debuting as an NBC analyst, will receive equity in the Australian-born sportsbook in addition to cash fees.

